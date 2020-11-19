The RTA has revealed road closures…

If you’re planning on driving on some of Dubai’s major roads early tomorrow morning (Friday, November 20), listen up. Some of Dubai’s main roads are set to be closed between 4am and 8am, as outlined by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The temporary closures are due to the Dubai Ride cycling challenge that is set to take place tomorrow where Sheikh Zayed Road and other roads are set to turn into a mammoth cycling track, welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

On the 14km route, cyclists will pass some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks and buildings. It will take you through Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Canal and, of course, Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s the first time the famous road has ever been used for a cycling race.

If you want to participate in the #DubaiRide challenge on 20 November 2020, check the traffic procedures implemented by RTA to facilitate the public’s participation in the challenge.@DXBFitChallenge #DubaiFitnessChallenge#RTA pic.twitter.com/ll6dLeakYT — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 18, 2020

Here are the roads that are set to be closed…

Sheikh Zayed Road. Alternative route: Al Khail Road

Lower Financial Centre Road. Alternative route: Upper Financial Centre Road

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. Alternative route: Burj Khalifa Road

For those participating in the Dubai Ride challenge, the RTA has announced two parking options which are Dubai Mall and Zabeel parking through the Upper Financial Centre Road, as well as Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) parking through Al Mushtaqbal and Zabeel 2 streets.

The ‘Dubai Ride’ has been launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It comes as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.

It’s free to enter the cycle ride, which is non-competitive and welcomes all cyclists. For families and young children there will be a 4km ride, as well as a 14km ride open to anyone above the age of 13 to explore the city in a truly new way.

Dubai Ride, Friday, November 20, free, you must enter to take part via dubairide.com

@dubaifitnesschallenge