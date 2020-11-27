The change appeared on phones over the weekend…

Eagle-eyed residents may have spotted a change to their network provider name on Saturday November 28 to ‘NOV 30’.

Wondering why? Well, it’s to mark Commemoration Day, previously known as Martyr’s Day.

What is Commemoration Day?

Commemoration Day honours the Emiratis who died while protecting their country.

Commemoration Day came into effect in 2015, when HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE stated that November 30 would become an annual public holiday to honour the UAE’s martyrs.

According to the UAE Cabinet, this year, the country will celebrate Commemoration Day on December 1 – which is a day before UAE National Day which falls on December 2.

For National Day we usually get two days off to celebrate, and according to the unified calendar from the UAE Cabinet (above), we’ll also get Thursday, December 3 as a public holiday this year.

For those of you who have Friday and Saturday off, this means a five day weekend.

Things to do over the long weekend

Take advantage of suit staycation deals in Dubai

Plan a staycation in Dubai for the National Day long weekend, with brilliant deals starting at Dhs241 a night. From beach breaks to family adventures and wellness-focused stays, there’s a Dubai staycation to suit your mood.

Book an overseas trip to one of these quarantine-free destinations

If you fancy venturing further afield, then check out our guide to destinations where UAE residents can travel without having to quarantine on arrival.

Enjoy deals on dining and shopping

From a 49 per cent saving on cafe meals to National Day-themed dishes and shopping discounts, discover all the best deals in Dubai for the 49th UAE National Day.

Celebrate UAE National Day virtually

This year, we’ll be celebrating the 49th UAE National Day differently, with a focus on virtual celebrations. Find out how you can catch the Seeds of the Union, a TV extravaganza on December 2.

