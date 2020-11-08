Sponsored column: Animals in Distress is a What’s On column profiling the amazing animal shelters, veterinary clinics, carers and passionate team at Royal Canin UAE, working together to save the lives of stray animals in the UAE. Every month, Royal Canin UAE has pledged to cover the costs of vet bills for select animals in need. These are their stories…

The discovery

On October 8, poor Milad was found by a concerned resident on the highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Saluki could barely walk and had a severe limp in addition to multiple wounds.

Concerned resident, Rawan Ghunaim took the injured dog to The British Veterinary Centre in Khalidya to see Dr Ahmad Jakish (Dr AJ). Milad had several wounds and bruising to the abdominal area and hind legs. Additionally, he was unable to hold any weight on his left hind leg. Dr AJ and his team strongly suspected that the injuries were due to a road traffic accident.

Treatment and surgery

After admitting Milad and stabilising him, he had X-rays taken and bloodwork done and the team cleaned and dressed his wounds. The good news was that his blood tests came in clean and revealed that Milad was healthy. His X-rays, however, showed that his leg was broken, and it was vital to intervene quickly to save the leg.

On October 12, Dr AJ performed the orthopaedic surgery on Milad using two plates to stabilise the joint. The surgery, combined with an external dressing, helped to stabilise the leg while the bones healed.

Dr AJ was also able to treat the other wounds during surgery and Milad recovered comfortably.

A bright future

Royal Canin UAE was on hand to cover the full cost of the surgery, including the aftercare and weekly dressing changes that will be required over the coming months.

Milad is currently in The British Veterinary Centre in Khaladiya and will go to a suitable foster home when he is ready.

He will need plenty of tender loving care and further X-rays to monitor his progress, but the future for Milad (which means ‘day of birth’) certainly seems bright thanks to Royal Canin UAE and the team at The British Veterinary Centre.

If you can foster or even give a forever-home to this strong and serene Saluki, please send an email to info@britvet.ae or call (02) 665 0085.

For more info on Royal Canin UAE, visit instagram.com/royalcaninuae or for useful vet advice, click here.

Images: Royal Canin UAE