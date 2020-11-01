It’s just another reason why we love living in the UAE…

We’ve long known that the UAE is a safe place to live, and now the latest 2020 Global Law and Order report confirms it, placing the UAE in the top 10 of the world’s safest countries.

The annual Gallup report rated 144 countries around the world, and ranked the UAE as the 10th safest country on the planet.

The ranks are based on residents’ ratings of a range of factors, including confidence in the local police force, feelings of personal safety, and incidents of theft, assault and muggings in the past 12 months.

Based on these scores, countries and areas are placed on an index, with the higher scores coming out on top. The UAE is in esteemed company, rounding out the top 10.

Top 10 safest countries in the world

Singapore – 97 Turkmenistan – 97 China – 97 Iceland – 93 Kuwait – 93 Norway – 92 Austria – 92 Switzerland – 92 Uzbekistan – 92 United Arab Emirates – 92

When it comes to feeling safe while walking alone at night, the UAE ranked even higher, coming out in fourth position, behind Singapore, Turkmenistan and Norway.

Why we love living in the UAE

Not only is the UAE one of the world’s safest countries, it’s also one of the best places to live – and we have the stats and accolades to back it up.

In October, Dubai was named the 12th best destination in the world, in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, and was named one of the top 10 cities to visit in 2020, according to Lonely Planet.

It was also rated the sixth best city in the world in this January report (and the best city in the Middle East), and the world’s second best city for driving.

In the KnightFrank’s City Wellbeing Index, released in March, Dubai was named the best city to live in the Middle East and Africa, and placed 15th in the world.

For more information on the Global Law and Order Report, visit: gallup.com