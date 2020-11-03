That’s a big iO-Yes to secure iPhone payments…

Earlier this year the Integrated Transport Center — Abu Dhabi (ITC) launched a new facility on their app that made ePayments possible for all journeys in the capital’s taxi fleet.

That’s more than 6,000 vehicles, operated by seven companies. The service is accessible via an app that is available for download via the Apple and Google Play stores.

iPaid

And now, in a software update that Abu Dhabi iPhone users have been waiting for, the ITC has announced you can now settle the emirate’s cab fare using Apple Pay.

An app within an app. Inc-app-tion.

With just a few steps you can pay now for your taxi fares using Apple Pay #AbuDhabi Taxi app at your convenience. #abudhabi #uae

Download the app now 📲. pic.twitter.com/egEifLTxd5 — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) November 2, 2020

The pursuit of appiness

The Abu Dhabi Taxi app, allows you to hail rides electronically and either pay for them either at the time of booking, or after the journey has finished via a QR code.

Once you’ve downloaded it, you’ll need to set up an account, providing some personal details and a payment method such as a credit card.

All change

It’s great news for both taxi customers and drivers, because not only does it make transactions a lot more hygienic, it also eliminates the awkwardness of either party not having change for a Dhs100 note.

Which definitely makes it into the top 10 most frustrating first world problems.

