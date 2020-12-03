Edible art (although you probably shouldn’t take that literally)…

Christmas is literally days away and, if you’re anything like us, you’ll be filling yourselves up with festive happenings in Dubai like Santa will hopefully be filling your stocking on Christmas Eve. One of the many marvels of Christmas in Dubai are the larger than life giant gingerbread statues that can be found in the city.

Whether you’ve got little ones in tow or you’re just a big kid yourself, here are some cool ones to check out…

Dubai Frame at Grand Plaza Movenpick

The chefs at Grand Plaza Movenpick Dubai Media City have created a giant gingerbread replica of the Dubai Frame. When we say giant, we mean it, as it stands at 5.5 metres high and includes 4600 pieces. It frames a huge tree which is adorned with bronze, silver and giant blue baubles. Where better to get that holiday card Christmas snap?

Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 525 7777. accor.com

Giant gingerbread house at The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Popular British Pier 7 restaurant The Scene by Simon Rimmer prides itself on giving you a truly British home-from-home experience, from its hearty dishes to its casual setting. Every year, it goes all out at Christmas with some stunning decorations and a giant gingerbread house. We’re talking human-sized. Adults, why not get a mulled wine whilst you’re there for Dhs45 per glass.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 12am, Thurs & Fri, 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Burj Khalifa at The H Hotel Dubai

As if Dubai wasn’t already lucky enough to enjoy the Burj Khalifa, aka the world’s tallest building, The H Hotel Dubai have only gone and made it out of gingerbread. They made waves last year with their gingerbread Sheikh Zayed Road too. Go and check out the 16 foot gingerbread Burj Khalifa and enjoy other festive activities whilst you’re there.

The H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com