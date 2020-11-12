The end of this year looks to be shaping up nicely…

Amongst other things, Dubai is known for its thriving restaurant scene and amazing pool and beach club venues. After a strange start to 2020, there is so much to look forward to at the end of this year, with the opening of some amazing entertainment destinations, fabulous restaurants and seriously Insta-worthy beach and pool clubs.

Here, What’s On brings you all of the hottest restaurants, bars, pools and beach clubs opening in Dubai in 2020…

Void

The Void is a new neighbourhood hangout opening later this month, with up-cycled urban decor, daily drinks deals, shisha and a barbecue menu. Found on the third floor terrace of Studio One Hotel, The Void is set to be the latest hotspot in the area which serves Arabian Ranches, Motor City, Sports City and JVC.

The Void, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, opening November 2020. @thevoid.dxb

Le Kong

Where: Address Dubai Marina

Exciting new upscale restaurant, Le Kong, is set to open alongside (literally) the Wane by SoMiya pool club. Whilst we don’t yet know much about the new venue, we do know that diners will be treated to an array of French-Mediterranean-Japanese cuisine, plus some incredible views of the Dubai Marina from its position on the fourth floor terrace of the Address Dubai Marina hotel.

facebook.com

The Arts Club

Where: DIFC

Known as one of the most prestigious private members’ clubs in the world, The Arts Club is set to open its second location in Dubai’s DIFC in the coming months of 2020. The new spot will occupy more than 65,000 sq ft, and will be spread over four floors when it opens later this year. Under its roof will be an impressive roof terrace and three restaurants, as well as private dining rooms, lounges, bars, a nightclub, cigar lounge, library and dedicated exhibition spaces.

@theartsclubdubai

Clap DIFC

Where: DIFC

This brand new restaurant is an outpost of the original Clap Beirut, which is hugely popular in its home town. Get ready to enjoy some spectacular Dubai views as it’s expected to occupy the roof spot at Gate Village 11 in the cosmopolitan DIFC district. Expect ‘contemporary Japanese cuisine’ and a cool evening vibe.

Note: Image is Clap Beirut

@clapbeirut

Top Golf

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Famed American-born entertainment destination, Top Golf, is set to open up a branch at Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club later on this year. Fun for everyone, this is a celebrity-loved sports-entertainment concept that combines friendly competition with music, drinks, food and loads more.

dubaigolf.com

Cloud

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLOUD Lounge Dubai ☁️ (@cloudloungedubai) on Sep 16, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

Where: Studio City

Cloud is a shisha lounge that will replace Boho in Studio One Hotel. The new spot will serve Turkish-Lebanese fusion cuisine when it opens later in Q4 of this year. The setting is expected to be Mediterranean, and don’t forget to check out the spacious outdoor terrace too.

Lola

Where: TRYP by Wyndham, Barsha Heights

Lola Taberna Española is the brand new Spanish restaurant that is set to occupy the spot formerly inhabited by Barbary Dubai at the TRYP by Wyndham hotel. According to the website, Lola will serve up authentic Spanish cuisine in a taverna-style setting with live music. It’s expected to transform from a casual dinner eatery into a ‘lively evening atmosphere’.

Phileas Foggs

Where: Address Montgomerie

Spanning an impressive 32,000 square feet, Phileas Foggs will occupy a big space at the Address Montgomerie. Set to become the go-to neighbourhood hangout, it’s split into five bespoke spaces; The Orangery (restaurant), sports pub, garden, amphitheatre and kids area. Designed as both a family-friendly space by day and idyllic date-night spot by night, guests can look forward to an array of seasonal community events throughout the year.

phileas-foggs

Lucky Fish Dubai

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

As yet, there isn’t much information around about Lucky Fish Dubai, which will be an entirely new concept in Dubai when it opens on West Palm Beach. On its Facebook page, it’s described as ‘a tropical seaside restaurant and lounge, featuring rustic island style elements combined with luxurious decor.’ It will share the same ‘bungalow’ as Aprons & Hammers, but will sit on the left-hand side.

Aprons & Hammers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aprons & Hammers (@apronsandhammers) on May 14, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

For those who really like to get stuck into their food with out any fussy fine-dining, multi What’s On award-winning restaurant, Aprons & Hammers is probably just what you’re looking for. The restaurant is into its seafood by the bucket load. We’re talking buckets filled to the brim with lobster, crab, jumbo shrimp and much more. Aprons on, it’s about to get messy. The West Beach outlet is set to get its alcohol license soon, at which point it will be fully-operational.

Jones The Grocer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones the Grocer (@jonesthegrocer) on Aug 28, 2020 at 11:28pm PDT

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Jones The Grocer hails all the way from Australia, and has made a name for itself in Dubai. A number of existing branches exist around the city, from Dubai Mall to Emirates Hills, where it’s popular for its artisan food, from healthy breakfasts to hearty burgers and huge cheese selections. It is currently open serving a reduced selection of pre-made items and coffee, but once it has its license, it will open officially.

Orange Chameleon

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Orange Chameleon opened in DIFC as a 24-hour lounge, back in November 2019. The restaurant-by-day, party-lounge-by-night concept promised dinner, drinks and shisha around the clock. We’re not sure if the newest venue will have the same opening hours, but we think we can expect some similar dishes on the menu, such as octopus, lobster linguine and tuna tartare.

Caviar Kaspia

Famed Parisian eatery Caviar Kaspia is set to open an outpost in Dubai’s DIFC in early 2021. Unsurprisingly, judging by the name, the restaurant is renowned for its top-shelf caviar and smoked fish, alongside other luxury seafood. After seeing images of the other Caviar Kaspia restaurants around the world, we think we can expect a seriously sleek restaurant, well-worthy of DIFC’s luxe dining reputation.

thecaviarkaspiagroup.com

Images: Social