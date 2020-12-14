Buy or donate some fabulous items…

Living in Dubai means things can tend to get a little pricey and it’s no different when it comes to clothes. So, what if you could get more for your money and donate to a good cause all at the same time? A cool thrift shop has recently opened on Palm Jumeirah’s Golden Mile, and it’s here to help you do just that.

Not just any old thrift shop slinging your grandad’s old shirts, the Thrift for Good shop is a treasure chest full of high street and designer items ready to be claimed by their new owners. It stocks an array of shoes, handbags, clothes and accessories.

Prior to opening the physical shop, Thrift for Good operated via Instagram. You’ll find the shop in Building 8 of the Golden Mile Galleria where it’s open every day from 10am to 10pm. It’s run by a group of expat women volunteers creating a relaxing social hub.

Not just for those looking to purchase, if you’ve recently cleared out your wardrobe and don’t know what to do with your unwanted items, you can donate them here. Profits are donated to Gulf for Good, which fundraises to help children in need around the world.

Thrift for Good first started out at flea markets and events, however it then moved to Instagram as a result of COVID-19. The physical shop in Golden Mile has been open for just over a month now. Some of the high street brands that have found their way there include Mango and Zara.

As well as netting you some fabulous items at a fraction of their original price, shopping second hand is a great eco-friendly option. As an example in pricing, there’s currently a Topshop orange wrap dress on sale for just Dhs30.

Thrift for Good, Building 8, Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily. @thriftforgood

