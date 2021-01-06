6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: January 31 to February 3

Here’s a cool list to help you add a spot of fun to your work schedule…

If you find yourself waking up grouchy on a Sunday morning, this list is curated specially for you.

From great places to dine to ladies night and more, here are six things to do during your work week to help put a smile on your face.

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Sunday January 31

Have a splash of fun at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Fun water tube rides, jet skis, kayaking, flyboard and many more adrenaline-pumping water activities are now available at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi. There’s plenty of options for the experienced and for the little ones, and of course, there’s professional help if you need a hand. For more information on ladies days, nights, live music session, techno raves, and theme nights, check out our recent Cove Beach feature.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, open daily, Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Monday February 1

Tuck into breakfast with a view

Have a packed schedule? Why not kickstart the day off right with a limitless breakfast at Alba Terrace. It opened at 7am so you won’t be late for your first meeting and you can enjoy two hours of glorious morning gourmet for just Dhs95. Highlights include French toast with blueberry compote and smashed avo and poached egg on seeded bread. It’s open every day of the week and runs until noon.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, daily from 7am to 12pm, Dhs95. Tel: (02) 208 0000. editionhotels.com

Ladies, head to PJ O’Reilly’s for ladies night

For a mid-week catch up with the girls, head to laidback PJ O’Reilly’s. For three full hours, you will be able to sip on selected beverages and bites for just Dhs100. Dress warm, and book a spot on the bar’s alfresco space under the stars.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Wed 5pm to 10pm, Dhs100. Tel: (0)2 674 2020. marriott.com

Tuesday February 2

Tuck into a gin afternoon tea

There’s nothing like an afternoon tea to celebrate the middle of the week. Priced at Dhs240 per person, delight your palate with the mouth-watering treats on offer including dainty sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones paired perfectly with four signature gin creations. Your treat will be further elevated with the stunning coastal views of Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Gin Afternoon Tea, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs240 per person. Tel: (0)2 694 4444. @stregisabudhabi

Get competitive at a quiz night

If you have a brain filled with general knowledge, geography, music and much more, this is a night for you. Put together a group of three more similar big-brained friends and head on over to Viewz Bar on Tuesday for a night of good competitive fun. It’s free entry but you’ll need to reserve. Plus, there’s amazing offers on food and drinks and of course, there are prizes for the winners.

Cristal Hotel, Zayed the First st, near Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Dubai, 8.30pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (02) 652 0132. @viewzbar_auh

Wednesday February 3

Discover Asian flavours at Cho Gao

Every Wednesday from 7pm to 10pm, visit Cho Gao at Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi for its Asian Market Night featuring cuisines from Thailand all the way to Japan. For just Dhs249 for the house package, you will get a starter, soup, salad, a signature main course and tropical fruits. You can even create-your-own-bowl where you choose your favourite ingredients, sauce and the chef will prepare it for you just the way you like it.

Cho Gao, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Abu Dhabi, every Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs149 soft package, Dhs249 house package. Tel: (0)2 616 6149. @chogaoabudhabi