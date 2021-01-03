From great food deals to nights dedicated to yoga sessions…

2021 is finally here and we hope you got your new diary ready because here are some cool things to do in Abu Dhabi to fill those pages up.

From great dining deals to delight your taste buds to family-friendly adventures away from the city to meet the cool flamingoes…here are 7 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, January 3

Going vegan in January? Try this tempting speciality menu

Award-winning urban restaurant-cafe, Cafe 302 at Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana in Abu Dhabi is celebrating Veganuary with a mouth-watering new menu. With every vegan main course ordered, you will even get a complimentary dessert if you order during the first week of the month. Dishes on the menu include beetroot salad, penne vegan bolognese, beet and white bean burger and more.

Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Street, Abu Dhabi, from Jan 1 to 31, 8am to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 610 6688. @cafe302

Relax or exercise at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Park

Does your New Year’s resolution include taking some time off for yourself or focusing on your health? Given that the weather is absolutely perfect at the moment, head to the Louvre Abu Dhabi Park and relax with a coffee with friends or set out to achieve those fitness goals. It’s also a great place to catch the sunset. For an extra Dhs62, you can extend your walk into the galleries and enjoy 10,000 years of history.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the museum is opened Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Monday, January 4

Meet the residents of Al Wathba Wetland Reserve

The reserve re-opened on January 1 and is a great place for families and children to connect with nature. It’s particularly known for its large population of the cool flamingos but it also hosts more than 250 species of birds, 37 plant species and a wide range of aquatic life. The reserve is free and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 8am until 6pm (last entry is at 4pm). Read more here.

Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, Directions: Take the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road and connect with the E30 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Truck Road, then follow signs for the reserve, open Tue to Sat, 8am to 6pm, free entry. ead.gov.ae

Tuesday, January 5

Enjoy a 50 per cent discount at Tikka Taco

Tikka Taco is celebrating every Tuesday With Taco Tuesday, meaning you will get 50 off ALL Tacos throughout the day. The restaurant is open from 12pm to 10.30pm so it’s perfect for lunch, dinner or just a snack. Items on the menu include kheema tacos, chilli chicken tacos, masala beef fry and there are options for vegetarians too such as chatpata aloo tacos. Orders can be made on 050 229 1245.

Tikka Taco, half off on all tacos every Tue. Tel: (0)50 229 1245. @tikkatacouae

Refresh or learn the principles of yoga

Whether you’re a pro or just starting out, this yoga session at YogaOne will guide you through yoga fundamentals. You will work on the key asanas of yoga, sun salutations and focus on breath, basic pranayama and alignment. The foundational yoga practice takes place every Tuesday morning during January at 10.30am and costs just Dhs80.

YogaONE, Mangrove One Compound, Abu Dhabi, every Tue in Jan at 10.30am, Dhs80. Tel: (02) 562 1217, yogaone.ae

Wednesday, January 6

One for the ladies: Head to Annex Rooftop for a girl’s night out

Ladies, if you’re looking for something to do in Abu Dhabi with the girl troupe, head to Alba Terrace at The Abu Dhabi Edition as its ladies night is back on the table. Enjoy the sunset in the open-air venue and take in the glistening marina front views while sipping on fresh beverages. There’s 30 per cent off on menu bites, too.

Alba Terrace, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, every Wed from 6pm to 1am, Dhs128. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @albaterrace

And one for the gents: Enjoy an all-you-can-drink night at Bridges Bar

Gents, round up your mates and head to lad’s night at Bridges Bar – the homely pub at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr for some post-work drinks on Wednesday. For just Dhs99, you will get unlimited hops and house spirits from 8pm to 11pm. Additionally, gents can get 30 per cent off the food menu.

Bridges Bar, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor, Abu Dhabi, lad’s night every Wed, 8pm-11pm, Dhs99 per gent. Tel: (02) 654 3238. fairmont.com/abu-dhabi/dining/bridges-bar

