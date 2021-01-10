Dining among the dunes is a must in Dubai…

When it comes to quintessential Dubai activities, dining among the sand dunes has to be right up there with scaling the Burj Khalifa. Here are three of the best desert dining experiences in Dubai – just remember, winter nights can get quite chilly in the UAE, so be sure to bring a jacket.

Sonara Camp



Sonara Camp is unlike any other Dubai desert experience. The evening begins with a 4WD drive ride through the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, where you’ll spot wild oryx and gazelles as you cruise over the sand dunes. Once you reach the camp, head to the bar, where you sink into a bean bag to watch the sunset, with a drink in hand.

There are activities on offer throughout the camp, such as volleyball, archery, sand boarding, an interactive falcon show, and camel riding at your own leisure. Otherwise, you can grab a hammock and enjoy the stunning sunset beyond the dunes. A five-star dinner of slow-cooked lamb and grilled beef, perhaps, is served under fairy lights, followed by a stargazing session with an astronomer.

If you want to linger longer, you can book an overnight stay at Sonara Camp, with prices starting at Dhs1,610 per person, including dinner.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dinner and Sunset experience from Dhs860 adults or Dhs380 children. nara.ae/sonara

Bab Al Shams

Al Hadheerah restaurant at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort has just reopened for the winter season. This alfresco affair will transport you to the caravanserais of old, with shimmering lanterns and carpets creating a stunning ambience.

The menu features wood-fired and spit-roasted meats, with authentic accompaniments. Traditional entertainment comes in the form of falcon, horse and camel shows, Tanoura dancers and a live band.

Al Hadheerah, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, daily, 7pm to midnight, Dhs450 including soft drinks, Dhs225 for ages six to 12, five and under dine free. Tel: (04) 809 6202. @babalshamshotel

Candypants Desert Brunch

If you want a change of scene for your Friday brunch, then how about stepping onto the sand? Desert Brunch powered by Candypants is set to launch this Friday, on January 15.

It will take place at Al Sahra Desert Resort every Friday (a 30-minute drive from the city), and it promises to “take you on your very own Arabian adventure”. Look forward to unlimited drinks, food, DJs and a party atmosphere worthy of the global event providers.

Desert Brunch powered by Candypants, Al Sahra Desert Resort, Fri 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs299, sunset sessions 4pm onwards. candypants.events