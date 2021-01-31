The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is on now…

Wondering how you can catch your favourite authors at this year’s Emirates LitFest? Whether you’re keen to see some of the biggest names at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, or want to catch the hottest debut authors at this year’s event, there’s a new way to get your literary thrills – without leaving home. Emirates LitFest has just launched a new digital pass, giving you a front-row seat to the region’s biggest literary event, all from the comfort of your couch.

Each year, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature brings together the world’s finest authors, writers and speakers. The 2021 festival is running from January 29 until February 13, across three venues at the Jameel Arts Centre, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, and Alserkal Avenue.

With social distancing measures in place this year, however, there are fewer tickets available for the live sessions. Enter the Emirates LitFest digital pass, which will give you access to a minimum of 10 live-streamed sessions, for just Dhs100.

The digital pass will grant you access to a range of live sessions, which will take place at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City from February 4 to 6. Catch bestselling authors Amin Maalouf, Elif Shafak and Walaa Kamal, as well as fascinating panel discussions, including ‘Fighting the Anti-Facts Movement’, and ‘Social Stereotypes’.

You’ll even be able to tune in to Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai In Conversation, and hear from Thomas Erikson, the Swedish author of Surrounded by Idiots.

If you would like to attend these sessions in person, tickets to the live events start at Dhs60 for adult sessions and Dhs40 for the children’s sessions. Social distancing measures are in place, and masks must be worn at all times. To book your tickets or view the line-up, visit: emirateslitfest.com

For more information on the Emirates LitFest digital pass, including session times and purchasing details, visit: emirateslitfest.com/product/digital-pass/