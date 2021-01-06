This staycation sounds amazing…

When you plan out a staycation, the usual benefits on your requirements list may include complimentary breakfast, skyline views and pool and beach access. While all those perks sound great, why not kick it up a notch with this unique staycation offer by the luxurious Palazzo Versace Dubai.

The ‘Fly in Style’ experience includes a cool adventure-filled helicopter tour courtesy of HeliDubai. In addition to this, there’s also breakfast, spa treatments, discounts and much more in store.

You will need to stay a minimum of five days to avail of this deal and prices start from Dhs2,500+++ per night.

Here’s what you’ll get for the price.

Apart from accommodation in a luxuriously appointed suite designed exclusively by Versace, the highlight of this staycation would be the helicopter tour of Dubai.

Now, touring Dubai is an amazing experience as is, as there is so much this city has to offer. But, seeing it from a bird’s eyes view is another experience altogether.

Hop on board a helicopter at HeliDubai along with your family and see beautiful Dubai landmarks such as the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, the lively souks of Old Dubai and more. The experience lasts 22 minutes and can be availed by a family of four. Prior reservation is needed and can be booked at the hotel’s concierge service.

But that’s not all you’ll receive. Once you’re back on Terra Firma, there’s a line-up of perks waiting for you back at the hotel.

During your five day stay, you and the entire family can tuck into breakfast daily at Giardino.

Adults can indulge in dinner once during the stay and further enjoy a 20 per cent discount at Vanitas, Mosaico, Enigma, La Vita, Giardino, Gazebo, Amalfi and La Piscina.

Additionally, you will get daily access to the Executive Lounge and all its benefits including butler service.

Want to relax? Two people can enjoy a spa massage at the hotel’s award-winning spa to soothe those aching muscles. You can also enjoy 20 per cent off on treatments if you want to further relax.

Bookings for the ‘Fly in Style’ experience can be done on the hotel’s website here.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Images: Palazzo Versace Dubai