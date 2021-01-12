And we can’t wait…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has just launched two projects to enhance Hatta’s position as one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Dubai: Dubai Summit and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls.

The projects will be executed by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Dubai Summit

The Dubai Summit project includes the construction of a 5.4km cable car to transport tourist from Hatta Dam to the top of Um Al-Nesoor summit in Hatta.

The cable car route will pass over Hatta Dam Lake and the Upper Dam Lake as well as through the mountains, ending at the summit of Um Al Nesoor mountain. At 1,300m above sea level, it is the highest summit in Dubai.

There will be three mains stops. The department station will be located on the upper platform above the Hatta Dam. It will link to the car park. The intermediate stop will have a viewing platform and other facilities. The summit station will have a medium-sized hotel, a panoramic viewing platform and other facilities for tourists.

Additionally, the project will include a hiking track and recreational facilities in addition to other world-class tourism services.

Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

This project will use the slope of the upper dam to create a natural waterfall.

A waterway will also be built along the parking area below the dam. It will also be home to recreational spaces, cafes and restaurants.

The water used in the waterfall attraction will be collected, recycled and pumped back to the top of the dam – making it sustainable.

Fishes bred in the stream will provide an additional attraction for family tourists.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA stated that the projects are part of DEWA’s initiatives to provide unique job opportunities for citizens in Hatta through pioneering tourism facilities.

He added that the projects will contribute to strengthening Hatta’s position as one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Dubai.

We can’t wait for these attractions to open!

Images: Sheikh Mohammed Twitter