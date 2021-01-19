All the holiday feels without the hefty price tag…

In need of a little R&R? A little break away from normal life? If the answer is yes, it sounds like a staycation is just what you need. But if you’re cringing away from the idea of a hefty price tag, not to worry, a brand new offer has launched.

Pretty resort Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre has launched a wallet-friendly staycation deal that’s less than most Dubai brunches. It’s priced at Dhs299 for two people for an overnight stay in one of the newly-renovated guest rooms, inclusive of breakfast for two people.

Additionally, you will receive a 20 per cent discount on selected restaurants at the hotel. Fancy treating yourself to a bit of extra stress-relief? You’ll also get 20 per cent off treatments at Natural Elements Spa & Fitness, as well as 20 per cent off laundry services.

There are 18 food and beverage venues at the hotel, including Warehouse, Yalumba, Seafood Market and The Dubliner (although the discount is only available at selected venues). The five-star hotel boasts 580 comfortable rooms.

It’s bringing all the holiday vibes with no less than five luxurious swimming pools, surrounded by lush greenery and palm trees. The resort has 15 hectares of manicured gardens so you’ll truly feel like you’ve escaped the hustle and bustle of the city.

You’ll find Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre next to Dubai Airport. If you want to go exploring, you’ll be close to local attractions such as Deira City Centre, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Burj Khalifa and the Gold Souk.

This hotel is a sister to Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, which are hugely popular Dubai hotels, so you know you’re in for a great holiday experience.

Vacation mode, on…

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, Dhs299 overnight stay for two with breakfast included. Tel: (04) 217 0000. marriott.com

Images: Provided