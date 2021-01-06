Are you up to date on the latest rules from the RTA?

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a reminder on the rules for using the Dubai Metro. Via a video shared on its social media channels, the RTA set out a code of conduct for public transport users, bearing in mind the latest rules on social distancing.

Rules for using the Dubai Metro

Don’t push

Respect personal space

Head to the right cabin

Wear a face mask

Allow passengers to exit the metro before you enter

What are the most important rules and codes of conduct while commuting on #DubaiMetro? Watch to find out.#RTA pic.twitter.com/aEMe8Puj4q — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 5, 2021

According to the RTA website, the following Covid-19 rules are still in play when using public transport in Dubai:

For all public transport and taxi users, passengers with a fever and flu symptoms are advised not to ride

Taxis and limousines are limited to two passengers, who must be seated behind the driver. The exception to this is Hala Taxi Vans, which can accommodate four passengers

On the metro, tram and bus, observe alternate seating policy (do not sit on the X sign), and stand within the demarcated floor stickers

Do I have to wear a face mask in Dubai?

You must wear a face mask any time you leave your home in Dubai. Failure to wear a face mask could result in a Dhs3,000 fine.

This includes wearing a mask in shopping centres, while driving with people you don’t live with, and at the beach.

You may remove your mask to eat and drink when seated at a restaurant table, and when you are swimming. You may also remove your mask while doing rigorous exercise.

In October, Dubai Police began issuing permits for certain people who are exempt from wearing a face mask. Reasons for an exemption include certain skin conditions, those with an allergy to any component of the mask, severe herpes infection, acute sinusitis, uncontrolled asthma, and people of determination.

DHA, in partnership with @DubaiPoliceHQ announced that residents with certain medical conditions can now apply for permits for exemption from wearing face masks through https://t.co/wsEu9Yhd5n. pic.twitter.com/74cfXBrS1B — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) November 9, 2020

A medical certificate is required to apply for the permit, and the approval process takes five days.

For more on using the Dubai Metro and public transport in Dubai, visit: rta.ae