Are you up for the challenge?

The start of a brand new year often brings new goals and resolutions. If you’re ready to set yourself a new challenge in 2021, why not make it a ‘tough’ one? World-famous obstacle challenge Tough Mudder is returning to the UAE.

Not to do things by halves, there are not one but three of the Jeep Tough Mudder events happening across the UAE over the next few months. Take part in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah or Dubai, or why not do all three?

In case you’re not familiar with the concept, participants are expected to take part in a race with a series of tough obstacles (more than 20 to be exact) designed to test mental and physical endurance. Often teams of work colleagues, friends and family get together to take it on.

With something for everyone, each event will offer a 5km course with 10 obstacles, as well as the classic 10km race with more than 20 obstacles. Early-bird tickets are priced at $79 USD (Dhs290) for the classic course and $59 USD (Dhs217) for the 5km. Tickets are sold in US dollars.

The first Jeep Tough Mudder event will take place (for the first time) in Fujairah on Friday, February 26 at Fujairah Adventures Park. The second event will take place on Friday, March 19 in Ras al Khaimah, Mina al Arab.

If you live in Dubai and don’t fancy the journey to those places, Jeep Tough Mudder comes to Dubai on Friday, April 19 and will take place at Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai. All participants must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules.

Adults and children aged 13 and over are invited to take part in the races. Participants aged 17 or under on race day must be accompanied by a participating adult aged 18+.

Think you’ve got what it takes?

