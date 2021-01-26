The scheme is available across the UAE with these banks…

Have traffic fines that need to be paid off? The UAE Ministry of Interior has just announced that you will now be able to pay off the fines in installments with zero interest.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the ministry and four national banks in the UAE: RAK Bank, Emirates Islamic, Commercial Bank of Dubai and First Abu Dhabi Bank to roll out the plan.

The ministry made the announcement on their social media channels on January 26.

الداخلية توقع مذكرات تفاهم مع 4 بنوك وطنية لتقسيط المخالفات المرورية بدون فوائد

The post reads, ‘The Ministry of Interior signed memorandums of understanding with four national banks for installment of traffic fines without interest.’

The Ministry of Interior went on to say that the initiative reflects the keenness of the ministry on improving its services for customer happiness and in line with the strategic vision of the ministry to promote community life quality.

So, if you have an account with any of the four banks mentioned above, get in touch with them for the details on how to start the installment plan.

For more information, visit the UAE Ministry of Interior website: moi.gov.ae/en/

