You can now do watersports at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Including ‘super-speed’ jet ski rental from Dhs150…

There are already more than enough reasons to visit the stunning Cove Beach at Al Reem Island’s Makers District, but now if you want to balance the chill with a little more thrill, you can now do it in style.

The capital’s Cove Beach enclave has launched a life raft of watersport activities, and as part of a special launch promotion — this weekend, there’s an amazing limited-time package to dive into.

On Thursday January 28, Friday January 29, and Saturday January 30, you’ll be able to book a package that includes pool and beach access, a day bed, and one hour of watersports activities (a 15 minute jet ski ride, 15 minute kayak, and 30 minute ‘sofa ride’).

H2woah

Going forward, it’ll be an a la carte set up, with the option to book jet-powered, or more tranquil forms of aquatic travel.

Cut through the surf on your own Baywatch patrol with a jet boat hire, just Dhs400 for 30 minutes. Standard jet skis are available in 15 minute sessions for Dhs100 (or Dhs15o for a ‘super-speed’ version).

Get 15 minutes of water tube fun for Dhs100, or launch into the sky on towering columns of water with 30 minutes of hoverboard hire and (thankfully) expert instruction.

Waterskiing and wakeboarding lessons for all levels are available from Dhs200. Stand up paddle boarding sessions come in at Dhs100 for an hour,

Kayak rental starts at Dhs100 and three-hour kayak fishing trips are charge at Dhs300. Guided group Kayak tours of the mangrove are available from Dhs200.

Party all day and every night

Cove Beach Makers District has a jacked fiesta schedule too. For more information on ladies days, nights, live music session, techno raves, and theme nights, check out our recent Cove Beach feature.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, open daily. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Images: Provided