This day-to-night entertainment destination just got even better…

Bla Bla, found at The Beach opposite JBR, is Dubai’s newest entertainment and dining restaurant complete with twenty bars, three restaurants and one beach club. It’s had no shortage of visitors since it opened on January 21 and now there are two more reasons to go.

Following the announcement of a brand new ladies’ day, launching tomorrow, Tuesday February 2, Bla Bla is also launching a brand new Tuesday ladies’ night and Friday brunch, both set to make their debut this week.

Miami Beats Ladies’ day will run every Tuesday from 12pm to 4pm priced at Dhs150 for girls, inclusive of free-flowing beverages. For guys, it’s Dhs199 for four tokens which can be redeemed against a selection of house drinks.

A ladies’ night will take place every Tuesday night from 6pm to 10pm at the Onda Nami Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant. It’s Dhs150 for a set menu and three house beverages. Basically, you can do ladies’ day and ladies’ night for Dhs300.

Dishes include The Bla Bla salmon taco with truffle ponzu, mushroom risotto with parmesan, shredded beef Bolognese and tiramisu for dessert. If you’re going from day to night, you can swap your flip flops for heels at the shoe valet.

Bla Bla’s Friday brunch ‘Brunch at Onda Nami’ launches on Friday, February 5. Taking place inside the restaurant and outdoors on the terrace, it will run from 1pm to 4pm with unlimited house drinks and food, priced at Dhs350.

You’ll be served dishes such as crispy rice avocado, california rolls, edamame, arancini and chicken gyoza. Main courses include cannelloni with ricotta and spinach, pan seared organic salmon, katsu kare with chicken, Japanese curry and rice and more.

Once 4pm rolls around, why not head to newly-opened The Tent, which has nine different themed bars serving up good times until 3am. From the New York-themed bar, The Bronx, to The Hydro Bar or the Butterfly Bar, there’s so much to see.

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Sun to Thurs 8am to 2am, Fri & Sat 8am to 3am (pool closes at 6pm). Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

