Enjoy a cute spread of food plus a bottle of bubbles…

With beautiful restaurants, gorgeous beach bars and top-notch cuisine, Dubai is basically date-night goals, whether its the first meeting and you’re looking to impress or you’re old-timers, celebrating a long relationship.

If you’ve tried and tested Dubai’s restaurant scene and you’re on the hunt for a new date night idea, how does spending the evening sprawled out on a cabana at one of Dubai’s coolest beach clubs sound? Oh throw in some food and a bottle of bubbly too.

After the success of the date night cabanas on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) Bla Bla Dubai, in JBR, is launching them as a regular thing. You can hire one on Thursdays and Fridays between 8pm and 11pm. There are only seven available so booking is essential.

The silver package is priced at Dhs550 for two people and it includes a selection of homemade dips and breads, salads, Chef’s selection of cold cut meats, mixed fruit platter and a bottle of sparkling rose. You’ll also get blankets for if it gets a little chilly later on (although the warmer weather is on its way).

Feeling a little more fancy? Upgrade to the premium package which includes a bottle of premium champagne. This package with the food and champagne included is priced at Dhs800. Then sit back, relax and gaze up to the night sky (or each other’s eyes).

If you’re not yet familiar, Bla Bla is the huge new beach club and dining concept which opened in January. It’s vast and offers its visitors a beach club, three restaurants and no less than 20 lively bars, making it the perfect destination for any social calling.

‘The Tent’ at Bla Bla officially opened on Tuesday, January 26 with nine different themed bars serving up good times until 3am. From the New York-themed bar, The Bronx, to The Hydro Bar or the Butterfly Bar, which is shadowed by more than 4,000 beautiful hanging butterflies.

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Sun to Thurs 8am to 2am, Fri & Sat 8am to 3am (pool closes at 6pm). Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Images: Provided