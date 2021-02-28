We happen to agree…

With stunning architecture, almost year-round blue skies and sunshine, plus a seamless blend of city and beach life, Dubai is one of the most desirable cities in the world to work, live and holiday in.

It’s well-known for its safety and now it’s ranked high in a list of the world’s friendliest cities. A poll was conducted by UK travel guide publisher Rough Guides in which its readers voted for their favourite.

Dubai came 8th in the list of 15 top cities. Of Dubai, the list read: ‘This fast-growing city is the hub of the United Arab Emirates and got a vote from one of our Facebook followers because “everyone is polite and friendly”.’

Glasgow in Scotland topped the list, coming in at number one, followed by Dublin, Ireland, Montreal in Canada, Liverpool, UK, Tokyo in Japan, Vancouver in Canada and Copenhagen in Denmark.

After Dubai in eighth place came Manchester UK, Melbourne in Australia, then Budapest in Hungary. Cape Town, South Africa came in at 12th place followed by Vientiane, Laos, then Wellington, New Zealand and finally Atlanta, Georgia USA.

Dubai has been recognised for many things in the past such as being voted the world’s most Instagrammable destination. It was also named one of best cities in the world for remote working.

With beautiful restaurants and amazing hotels, Dubai is no stranger to a celebrity or two, being visited recently by huge household names such as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Image: Getty