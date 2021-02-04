The multi-cultural park will remain open with safety measures in place…

In light of recent announcements of changes made by Dubai Government to suspend live entertainment in hotels and restaurants, popular Dubai attraction, Global Village has decided to suspend its shows and fireworks until further notice.

The multicultural park took to Twitter on Wednesday February 3 to share that, effective immediately, shows and street entertainment have been suspended as a preventative measure.

Global Village has also placed its impressive firework displays on hold for the next two weekends. This means that if you head down to the park this weekend, you’ll still be able to enjoy many of the stalls, rides and attractions, but not the fireworks.

In alignment with recent government authority announcements, shows and street entertainment have been suspended as a preventative measure, from today, Wednesday 3rd Feb 2021, until further notice. Fireworks are also canceled for the next two weekends.



However, the team did mention that while the street entertainment and live shows are suspended, the Mission Speed stunt show will continue to operate, as this event has socially distanced seating, for visitors to safely enjoy the show.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the open-air shopping, rides, dining and attractions daily from 4pm, until the village completes its 25th season in April 2021. It’s not yet clear if or when the live entertainment will return to Global Village.

The news comes as Dubai’s hotels and restaurants have been informed not to play music or host weekend brunches. In an email from DTCM seen by What’s On, the new regulations specify that ‘in addition, [venues should] postpone any activity that leads to large gatherings such as weekend “brunches”.’

The same circular also clarified that restaurants must reduce their capacity as well as malls and hotels. Bars and pubs must close effectively immediately. These measures will be in place from Tuesday February 2 until Sunday February 28.