The announcement was made by the Sharjah Economic Department…

Sharjah Economic Development announced new preventative measures for economic establishments in Sharjah on the evening of February 9, 2021.

The new measures apply to cinemas and entertainment centres, shopping malls and centres, restaurants, gyms and fitness centres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharjah Economic Department (@sharjaheconomic)

The announcement was made on the government’s official Instagram account.

Cinemas and entertainment centres

The capacity must not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity, the post read. It stressed that it is necessary to leave a safe distance of two metres between each visitors.

It added that it was a must to adhere to precautionary measures and face masks must be worn at all times.

Malls and shopping centres

The capacity must not exceed 60 per cent of the total capacity and it is necessary to leave a safe distance of two metres between each visitors. Masks and other precautionary measures must be followed.

Restaurants

A safe distance of two metres must be left between each table. No more than four individuals are allowed to sit at each table with the exception of members of the same family.

Gyms and fitness centres

The capacity must not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity. It is a must to adhere to precautionary measures and masks must be worn at all times.

Other emirates

Abu Dhabi

Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi announced similar preventative measures in the battle against Covid-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOX Cinemas (@voxcinemas)

As of Friday February 5, cinemas in Abu Dhabi have been required to stop operations as part of temporary pandemic safety measures. A post on the Vox Cinema’s Instagram page announces ‘We will be back soon so please stay tuned for updates on reopening’.

Additionally, malls across the emirate must operate at no more than 40 per cent of their maximum capacity. Gyms will be limited to 50 per cent, while restaurants and coffee shops must admit no more than 60 per cent of their capacity.

Dubai

In Dubai, a series of new restrictions pertaining to cinemas, hotels, swimming pools, restaurants and cafes were also announced.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces new set of precautionary measures against COVID-19

Supreme Committee: Measures taken in response to rise in violations of preventive measures

Measures effective from 2nd February to 28th February 2021 pic.twitter.com/DmIN1ruuob — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 1, 2021

There will be a 50 per cent reduction in the capacity of outdoor seated venues including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues.

Hotels will have to operate at 70 per cent capacity. New bookings should comply with the capacity limit. The capacity for swimming pools and private beaches in hotels are limited to 70 per cent.

Restaurants and cafes are required to close by 1am and malls are to operate at 70 per cent capacity.

The tweet added that the measures are effective from 2nd February to 28th February, 2021.

Earlier in February, a circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) stated that all activities which lead to large groups such as weekend brunches must be postponed. It also mentioned that no music can be played in hotel venues. Read about the clarification on this rule here.

Those who don’t follow the preventive measures will face tougher penalties. The public is encouraged to report violations by individuals or establishments through the Dubai Police call centre on 901 or on the ‘Police Eye’ service through the Dubai Police Smart App.

Images: Getty Images