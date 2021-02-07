Make the night even sweeter…

Love is in the air this February and if your loved one is a fan of sweets, these treats listed below will make celebrating Valentine’s Day even sweeter.

Here are eight sweet treats to indulge in on Valentine’s Day

Abela & Co

These sweet treats will be a sweet surprise for your loved one. Shop online and pick from heart-shaped mini cakes, red velvet heart cakes, heart-shaped cookies and more. They will be available from February 10 to 14.

Abela & Co, Tel: (0)4 606 0000, shop online at abelaonline.com

Cake Patisserie

Special treats are whipped up at this cafe at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC that are perfect for gifting and enjoying with loved ones. Offerings include raspberry heart which is a delicate heart-shaped almond financier filled with raspberry rose jelly and yuzu curd priced at Dhs85 and a decadent Tonka Vanilla Cake which is a hazelnut financier, tonka vanilla whipped ganache with homemade sea salt hazelnut and praline crunch priced at Dhs295.

Cake Patisserie, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @theritzcarltondifc

Coya Dubai

Head to this vibrant Latin American destination and tuck into their specially concocted dessert platter for Dhs128. You will get a heart-shaped cheesecake with strawberry sorbet and compressed strawberries, ganache, Valentine’s alfajores, and assorted red berries.

Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Marks & Spencer

Made for Valentine’s Day, this new chocolate delight is called Love Whips – a romantic twist on Marks & Spencer’s signature walnut whips filled with strawberries and cream flavoured mallow. They also have delicious gummy sweets on offer.

Marks & Spencer, Valentine’s range will be available in stores and selected items can be found on M&S Food, el Grocer, Deliveroo and NowNow apps.

Saya Brasserie

Instagrammable desserts await at this new cafe in Al Wasl 51. Expect dishes like rose croissant, lotus pancake, brownies and much more. They also have a great selection of bubble tea.

Saya Brasserie, three locations in Dubai, Al Wasl 51, open daily 9am to 1am, City Walk open daily 9am to 1am, Nakheel Mall, open daily 9am to 12am. @sayacaffee.ae

Sugargram

Everybody’s favourite Sugargram has just launched their Valentine special Candy Gram. This delicious box is priced at Dhs150 and includes 16 of the cutest mini boxes filled with mouth-watering candy, each individually labelled with a sassy message. And, of course, they have their bite-sized cupcakes too with a new flavour – Drew Berry Amore – a romantic strawberry and cream flavour cupcake. It will cost you Dhs125 for 25 cupcakes. Both boxes come packed in an iconic Valentine’s packaging to make the occasion extra special.

Sugargram, available on Deliveroo and ChatFood on Instagram, Dhs150 for Candy Gram and Dhs125 for 25 cupcakes, @sugargram_me

Tania’s Teahouse

This gorgeous Instagrammable cafe has created sweet treats even Cupid would approve of. Sip on a pretty pink Spanish latte while nibbling on the jewelled cup cookie that arrives alongside it. Additionally, they have a cool and fun ‘smash heart’ sweet treat which comes with a personalised message on the outside. Smash your way in with the little wooden hammer to reveal the sweet treats inside. Order here

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Tel: (04) 324 0021. @Taniasteahouse

Zeste Cafe

Share a delicious (and romantic) chocolate fondue with your loved one for just Dhs55 for two at this pretty cafe in Holiday Inn in Dubai Festival City.

Zeste Cafe, Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. @holidayinndubaifestivalcity

Images: Supplied