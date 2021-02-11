The events have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic…

Tough Mudder organisers have announced that the upcoming events in Fujairah and Dubai have been postponed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With new restrictions in place in the emirates, the Tough Mudder events have been placed on hold.

Tough Mudder was scheduled to take place in Fujairah on Friday February 26, and will now be held on Friday April 9, subject to government clearance and precautionary measures.

Tough Mudder Dubai was originally planned for Friday April 9, but has now been postponed until the final quarter of 2021.

The obstacle course challenge will still push ahead in Ras Al Khaimah, with the challenge taking place on the original date of Friday March 19.

In announcing the postponements, Nic Cartwright of Sabo Sports said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to ticket holders, but the health and safety of our Mudders and staff is our number one priority.

“The Tough Mudder events that we have had to postpone will be back and bigger and better than ever.”

If you’ve already purchased a ticket to Tough Mudder Fujairah, your ticket will be valid for the revised date.

For Tough Mudder Dubai ticket holders, you can enter either the Fujairah or Ras Al Khaimah event for free, and keep your ticket for Tough Mudder Dubai, when it returns towards the end of the year.

If you require a refund for Tough Mudder Fujairah or Dubai, email support@toughmudder.ae by February 28.

Images: Supplied