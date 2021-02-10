It’s nearly here…

The weekend is nearly upon us and that means it’s time to start planning. Although Dubai might be a little quieter than usual, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of things to do around the city.

Here’s our pick of top 10 things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, February 11

1. Book a luxury staycation (you’ll only have 24-hours to avail the deal)

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah’s luxurious beachside resort, has announced a super-quick flash sale, happening for 24 hours on Thursday February 11. The special one-time offer is priced from Dhs599 per night, for two adults and two children including breakfast and access to all of the amenities. The deal is valid on stays between February 11 and March 17, 2021.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday Feb 11, 12am to 11.59pm, Dhs599 per night. fairmont.com/palm-dubai

2. Tuck into unlimited dim sum

If you love dim sum, you’ll love this deal. From Saturday to Thursday, noon to 4pm, tuck into two hours of unlimited dim sum at Lah Lah, the hip Asian eatery in Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Unlimited dim sum, Sat to Thu, noon to 4pm. Dhs79 for a two-hour session. Tel: (04) 5191111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

3. Jazz up your nails with fun nail art

Seriously Instagrammable JBR salon We Nails is offering a vast array of Valentine’s Day-themed nail art to celebrate the holiday of love. From deep red nails painted with dainty white hearts or a French manicure with red heart tips, there’s plenty to choose from.

We Nails, Trident Grand Residence, JBR, Dubai, 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 452 8226. @wenailsdubai

Friday, February 12

4. Start your day with a sunrise cycle

Now that things are a little quieter, why not trade your Thursday night out for a fresh Friday morning and start the day right with a sunrise cycle? Storm Cycling sessions are taking place every Friday from February 12 at Zeta, Address Downtown. There are two sessions to choose from, one for the early birds at 7.30am, and another for the not so early risers at 8.30am. There are stunning Burj Khalifa views as you torch those calories.

Sunrise Ride by Storm Cycling, Zeta, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 7.30 to 8.15am or 8.30 to 9.15am, Dhs260. Tel: (0)4 436 8755. @stormcycling

5. Check out Sugargram’s cute Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Sugargram is doing a five-day pop-up shop with some Valentine’s-themed treats. One Life Kitchen & Cafe, located in the heart of Dubai Design District, from 9am to 6pm, February 9 to 14. Not only can you shop the collection, which includes those bitesize Instagrammable cupcakes and out-of-this-world cookies, there will also be free nail art, cool masks and candy grams, so you can send one to your crush, Mean Girls-style.

6. See an epic sunset from a sleek rooftop bar

If you love a rooftop bar with an epic view, you’ll like this one. This chic rooftop terrace sits off the back of Akira Back’s namesake restaurant in W Dubai – The Palm. With incredible views of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, go and enjoy Japanese cuisine by Akira Back and an after-dinner aperitif.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. akiraback.com

7. Indulge in an afternoon tea

For an indulgent afternoon tea, head to the top floor of Burj Al Arab for its breath-taking views of both the Palm Jumeirah and The World islands. Expect traditional fare here – sandwiches, fresh pastries and cakes served with homemade jam and Devonshire clotted cream. Window seating is an additional Dhs100.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Sat to Thur, 3pm for window seats and 3.15 for non-window, Dhs635. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Saturday, February 13

8. Go to a free yoga class

A free yoga class will take place on Saturday February 13 at 5pm, on the upper-level in Zone D of Gate Avenue, DIFC. Attendees can expect Ho’oponopono meditation led by Yasmine Rushdi, including breath work and heart opening Vinyasa class. Find your zen. You’ll need to bring your own mat, water and towel, and wear a mask unless on your mat. If you can’t make the free class, regular classes in the new location are priced at Dhs60.

Inspire Me, Gate Avenue, DIFC, February 13, 5pm, free. inspiremeyoga.net

9. Go for a romantic Valentine’s picnic lunch

On Saturday February 13, enjoy a relaxed picnic lunch in the grounds of Al Forsan Garden. Share a hamper packed full of gourmet fare, including appetisers, barbecued meats, pastas, hot dishes from the live cooking stations, plus romantically themed desserts. Cosy cushions, picnic blankets and pallet tables will create a laidback vibe for this family-friendly alfresco lunch.

Al Forsan, Bab Al Shams, Feb 13, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft drinks or to Dhs400 including house drinks for three hours. Tel: (04) 809 6194. @babalshamshotel

10. Feast on unlimited chicken wings