Umm Al Quwain is the latest city to announce new restrictions in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19… Umm Al Quwain Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has just announced new restrictions at various venues and social gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions come into effect starting today, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, until further notice. The news was reposted by the Umm Al Quwain Police Headquarters on their official Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by شرطة أم القيوين (@uaqpoliceghq) According to the post, shopping malls will be allowed to operate at only 60 per cent capacity. Cinemas, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness centres will be capped at 50 per cent. Beaches will be capped at 70 per cent, while pools and private beaches at hotels are now required to limit their capacity to 50 per cent. For family functions and gatherings like weddings, the number of people should be limited to 10, while 20 people only will be able to attend funerals.

At restaurants and cafes, there needs to be a two-metre distance between tables and no more than four can sit together, unless they belong to the same family.

The team called on the public to adhere to precautions to curb the spread such as wearing face masks and maintaining a safe distance of two metres between each other.

Other emirates

Abu Dhabi

Earlier in the month, Abu Dhabi announced similar preventative measures in the battle against Covid-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOX Cinemas (@voxcinemas)

As of Friday February 5, cinemas in Abu Dhabi have been required to stop operations as part of temporary pandemic safety measures. A post on the Vox Cinema’s Instagram page announces ‘We will be back soon so please stay tuned for updates on reopening’.

Additionally, malls across the emirate must operate at no more than 40 per cent of their maximum capacity. Gyms will be limited to 50 per cent, while restaurants and coffee shops must admit no more than 60 per cent of their capacity.

Dubai

In Dubai, a series of new restrictions pertaining to cinemas, hotels, swimming pools, restaurants and cafes were also announced.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces new set of precautionary measures against COVID-19

Supreme Committee: Measures taken in response to rise in violations of preventive measures

Measures effective from 2nd February to 28th February 2021 pic.twitter.com/DmIN1ruuob — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 1, 2021

There will be a 50 per cent reduction in the capacity of outdoor seated venues including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues.

Hotels will have to operate at 70 per cent capacity. New bookings should comply with the capacity limit. The capacity for swimming pools and private beaches in hotels are limited to 70 per cent.

Restaurants and cafes are required to close by 1am and malls are to operate at 70 per cent capacity.

The tweet added that the measures are effective from 2nd February to 28th February, 2021.

Earlier this month, a circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) stated that all activities which lead to large groups such as weekend brunches must be postponed. It also mentioned that no music can be played in hotel venues. Read about the clarification on this rule here.

Those who don’t follow the preventive measures will face tougher penalties. The public is encouraged to report violations by individuals or establishments through the Dubai Police call centre on 901 or on the ‘Police Eye’ service through the Dubai Police Smart App.

Sharjah

Sharjah Economic Department also announced new restrictions pertaining to restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

Cinemas and entertainment centres must not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity.

At shopping centres and malls, the capacity must not exceed 60 per cent of the total capacity.

A safe distance of two metres must be left between each table at restaurants and no more than four individuals are allowed to sit at each table with the exception of members of the same family.

At fitness centres and gyms, the capacity must not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity.

At each of the venues, a two-metre distance must be maintained between each visitors and masks are to be worn at all times.

Ras Al Khaimah

On February 10, Ras Al Khaimah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team announced new restrictions at various venues and social gatherings.

Capacity at public beaches and parks are limited to 70 per cent and shopping malls and centres are allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity.

For public transportation, cinemas, entertainment events and venues, fitness centres and gyms, pools and private beaches at hotels – capacity is limited to 50 per cent.

Restaurants and cafés are also required to maintain a two-metre distance between tables, where no more than four people are allowed to sit together unless they belong to the same family.

Additionally, the meeting discussed and put limits on the number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings (including weddings) to 10. Funerals, it was added, are allowed to have up to 20 attendees.

