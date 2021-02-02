Because nothing says ‘I love you’ like an all-inclusive brunch package…

You can keep your Dhs 1 million proposal packages – the surefire way to our hearts this Valentine’s Day is with a brunch staycation, combining our a favourite Friday brunches with an overnight hotel stay.

Two legendary Dubai hotels are coming to the party on the Valentine’s weekend, by combining Friday brunch with a one-night staycation and breakfast for two the following day.

These aren’t the only Valentine’s Day staycation deal in Dubai, but we think you’ll agree they’re some of the best value…

The Westin Mina Seyahi

The Bubbalicious brunch is a Dubai icon for good reason. And now, the Westin Mina Seyahi is inviting you to turn brunch into a weekend affair, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Priced from Dhs1,499++ per couple, this value-packed Valentine’s Day staycation in Dubai includes brunch for two at Bubbalicious, breakfast, and one night’s accommodation in a deluxe room.

You can choose to check in on Thursday February 11, or Friday February 12, but to make the most of that hotel breakfast, we think a Friday check-in makes the most sense. After brunch, kick back by the pool or enjoy the hotel’s stretch of white-sand beach.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Valentine’s Day staycation Feb 11 or 12, from Dhs1,499++ per room. marriott.com

Le Meridien Dubai

Even more affordable still is the bargain-priced brunch staycation on offer at Le Meridien Dubai this Valentine’s Day. For just Dhs798 per couple, you’ll get brunch for two at Yalumba, Dubai’s original party brunch.

You’ll also enjoy an overnight stay in a deluxe double room, breakfast for two, 25 per cent off food and drinks during your stay, plus early check-in of 10am and late check-out until 6pm.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud, Valentine’s Day staycation Feb 11 or 12, Dhs798 per room. Tel: (04) 511 7778. Email: reservations. lmdubai@lemeridien.com. marriott.com

Images: Supplied