In partnership with Mubadala Health and Abu Dhabi Global Market, The Galleria on Al Maryah Island Abu Dhabi has opened up a new conveniently located vaccine booth.

زار عبدالله بن محمد آل حامد، رئيس دائرة الصحة-أبوظبي، منصة التطعيم التابعة لمبادلة للرعاية الصحية في الغاليريا بجزيرة المارية التي دشنت بالتعاون مع سوق أبوظبي العالمي لدعم جهود الدائرة في تعزيز سهولة الحصول على التطعيم في إمارة #أبوظبي. pic.twitter.com/kIpgD1hwXZ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 14, 2021

The high-tech booth is able to process five individuals for the Covid shot simultaneously, which enables a steady flow of visitors.

As with other immunisation centres across the country, priority is currently being given to “UAE citizens & residents above age 50, People of Determination and those with chronic illnesses”.

Yesterday we received wort that the UAE has now successfully administered a total of 5 million Covid-19 vaccination doses. Because the vaccine is delivered in two jabs, that means in real terms, fewer than five million individuals will be fully vaccinated, but regardless — it is an exceptional achievement.

One that puts the UAE in the top five globally, with only Israel, Gibraltar and the Seychelles above us (and of those Gibraltar and Seychelles have far smaller populations).

Where can I get the vaccine in the UAE?

In Abu Dhabi there are well over 100 clinics and health centres offering the Sinopharm jab, check out our capital jab guide for an up to date list of those facilities.

For Dubai and the other Emirates, our article on other UAE vaccination centres is a great place to start.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office