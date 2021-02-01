Can you solve the mystery?

Calling all Agatha Christies and Sherlock Holmes’, if a murder mystery really gets you going then there’s a night coming up in Dubai that you’ll want a ticket to. ‘The Dubai Ripper’ is an interactive Cluedo game that will take place across the city.

It’s happening on Saturday, March 27, and participants will race to solve the murder mystery game favourite on an app that takes you around different parts of Dubai. You’re invited to dress up and you can even bring your dog.

The game is brought to you by British-based CluedUpp games. In this version, a new Ripper is on the loose and three men have already been killed, so you need to crack the case before he strikes again.

The murder mystery will unfold via an app on your smart phone. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be sent an email a couple of weeks prior telling you where the start location is on the day (you can start any time between 9am and 2pm). Then the rest is up to you, your smartphone and your team of fellow detectives.

The game is suitable for up to six players per team and is priced at around Dhs182 (£36 GBP). Social distancing will be adhered to, and you’ll never be within two metres of another participating team.

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs for: the fastest team; best fancy dress (detective inspired); best team picture; best team name; best young detective (under 16’s prize), and you can even bring your dog as there’s a best K-9 (dogs prize)

It’s suitable for adults and children, however children will need to be accompanied by adults. Under 16’s can play for free.

The Dubai Ripper, takes place city-wide on Saturday, March 27, Dhs182. cluedupp.com

Images: Website