Colour, spice and everything nice…

Holi is a Hindu Spring festival, also known as the festival of love or the festival of colour. This year, it falls on Sunday, March 28 to 29 and although this year we won’t be able to celebrate in the usual manner and throw a lot of coloured powder around, there are several restaurants offering up great food offers to help keep you in the colourful spirit.

Here are 6 restaurants celebrating Holi in Dubai

The Oberoi, Dubai

A three-course menu inspired by different regions of India will be available from March 25 to 29 in celebration of the colourful festival. Chef Saneesh’s menu includes dishes such as galouti kebab, Hariyali soya chaap, Rajasthani pitod and much more. Vegetarians can enjoy a wide range of choices from paneer bhurji to lasooni makhana palak and pomegranate raita. For the meat fans, there’s Chingdi malai curry, dal makhani and chicken dum biriyani as well as a selection of delicious desserts. This exclusive dining experience is only available from the March 25 to 29 from 7pm to 11:30 pm.

Nine7One, The Oberoi Dubai, March 25 to 29, 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs175 vegetarian, Dhs250 non-vegetarian. Tel: (0)4 444 1407. oberoihotels.com

Bombay Brasserie

On March 28, you will be greeted at Bombay Brasserie with a traditional refreshing drink called saffron thandai before you enjoy the live stations serving savoury and sweet snacks. Save space for the four-course menu featuring delicacies from different regions of the country including poori bhaji, bhatti asparagus and avocado chaat and more to start. Mains include mutton rogan josh, Kerala chicken roast, khumb palak and more. Your experience ends with a sweet Indian treat. The cost of this feast – Dhs195 per person.

Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs195 per person. Tel: (04) 438 3222. @bombaybrasseriedubai

Farzi Cafe

The celebrations at this modern Indian bistro in City Walk includes a free traditional kheer (Indian rice pudding) when you dine in or order at home. Additionally, if you dine in, there’s a DIY Knickerbocker glory style dessert the whole family will just love available across the two days. Farzi Cafe has even added three new traditional Indian drinks with a trademark Farzi twist to the menu for the celebrations. Need one more reason to check out this cafe? Sheikh Mohammed is a frequent visitor.

Farzi Cafe, City Walk and Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Mar 28 and 29. @farzicafedubai

Flavours of India

Flavours of India at Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR is offering a special pre-Holi lunch to celebrate the joyous occasion. The Dhs79 lunch features a mix of traditional and contemporary Indian dishes, desserts, and drinks. It is paired with the vibrant display of colours complemented by ambient music to mark the festival. It will be available from March 26. Children ages six to 11 can avail of a half-off discount and under-fives can dine for free. Available from 1pm to 4pm. You can also avail of a 25 per cent discount on dine-in and takeaway order on March 29.

Flavours of India, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR, Dubai, from Mar 26 to 29. Tel: (0)4 309 8177. ramadajbr.com

Khyber

Located on The Palm at Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, the menu for Holi includes starters, a feast of authentic North Indian mains, and sweet treats curated by Master Chef Faizan.

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. @dukesthepalm

Bol Gappa

Bol Gappa in Karama has hand-crafted a traditional and colourful Holi platter starring festival special dishes from the different parts of India. Tuck into daal, sev tamatar (a spicy, tangy and sweet tomato curry), raita (yoghurt with raw or cooked vegetables), and much more which will pair great with a cool drink laced with spices. The platter is priced at Dhs48 and available until the end of March.

Bol Gappa, Wasl Opal Building, Unit 2, Umm Hurair Road, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 3355144. @bolgappadubai01/

