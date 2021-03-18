Weekend breakfast plans, sorted…

Delicious breakfast and no early morning alarm calls are what perfect weekends are made of. And for those of you who really love a lie-in, but still want top-notch brekkie fodder, here’s some happy news…

Award-winning, homegrown bistro, 21grams on Beach Road has just announced that they’ll be serving up their most sought-after breakfast dishes all day long. That means, you can enjoy your lie-in as much as you want without worrying that you’ll miss the breakfast time slot.

If that wasn’t enough, the urban bistro has also introduced a set of exciting new bespoke dishes to its already illustrious menu – each one daring and vibrant soul-food rooted in the countries of the Balkan Peninsula.

Some of the newest dishes on the menu include an upgraded version of their komplet eggs, this time with seared foie gras. There’s also princess crepe with clotted cream, homemade dried fruit compote and almonds and a delicious beef cheek sando with homemade mustard.

Hankering for lunch items instead? Try the latest additions, which include fresh market fish with spinach, potato salad and lemon dressing.

And it wouldn’t be a trip done right if you didn’t snack on the pastries. We’ve got our eye on the milk chocolate phyllo pie with blueberries and blackberries, and the vanilla custard phyllo pie with strawberries.

All dishes are hand-made from family recipes using only seasonal ingredients, sourced from local farmers to bring authentic accents from the mountains, valleys and coasts of the Balkan region.

Due to limited capacity, make sure you book well in advance.

21grams, Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Images: 21grams