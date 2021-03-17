What a great unique and creative way to spend an evening out with friends…

If learning to paint has been on your bucket list for a while now, this is one night you don’t want to miss.

Design and Dine is returning to Pure Sky Lounge and Dining at Hilton Dubai The Walk where not only will you learn to paint, but you can also enjoy two hours of free-flow house beverages and some delicious bar bites.

It takes place on April 1 from 8pm to 11pm and will cost you just Dhs290 per person.

The rooftop bar is located on the 25th floor of the hotel and offers up panoramic views overlooking Ain Dubai – perfect for inspiration.

The session will be led by award-winning artist Gemma Gallagher.

The best news is that you can attend even if you are just a beginner. The Irish artist will guide you step-by-step on how to paint your masterpiece, so you don’t have to worry.

Curious to know what you will be painting? It will be your favourite animal. And of course, you will be able to take your masterpiece home with you so you can frame it and proudly show it off to your family and friends.

You won’t need to carry anything with you to the venue as all the required materials will be provided by the venue.

Advanced booking is required for this class which can be done here. The spots are limited so, you got to be quick. Do note that you will only pay Dhs150 when you make your booking, but the rest of the amount – Dhs140, will need to be paid at the venue.

Design and Dine, Pure Sky Lounge and Dining Hilton, Dubai The Walk, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm April 1, Dhs290 per person. Tel: (0)56 612 7064. @design_and_dine

Images: Pure Sky Lounge and Dining Hilton