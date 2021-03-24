The cloud kitchen is a nod to the critically acclaimed Netflix hit show – Stranger Things…

Chicken wing lovers, your world is about to be turned upside down. Stranger Wings is a new cloud kitchen that has launched in Dubai and is serving up chicken wings that will teleport you to a new dimension.

The cloud kitchen is a nod to the critically acclaimed Netflix hit show, Stranger Things and is based in Jumeirah Lake Towers.

Fans of chicken wings in the surrounding areas will be able to get messy as they gnaw on crispy buttermilk wings coated with their favourite sauce.

The wings can be ordered via Deliveroo, but don’t expect the usual names on the menu. The names instead are a nod to characters, creatures and famous episodes from Stranger Things.

For example: Instead of Korean BBQ you’ll find dragon slayer, replacing atomic is R-rated spicy and so on.

The five flavours available are pollywog, hopper’s BBQ, mind flayer, dragon slayer and R-rated.

The wings can be dunked in your choice of dips that include blue cheese, garlic mayo and Cajun.

One order comes with six portions of wings for Dhs36. You will be able to team it up with a side of fries and a drink for Dhs51.

If you have a mate over, you can double up and get two wing portions, two fries, two dips and two drinks for Dhs99.

Speaking of fries. When you order a combo you will have to pick from Tuesday fries which is classic and crispy or Friday fries which has some added spice. Kick it up a notch and order the mouth breather fries which comes with golden fries slathered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese, crunchy chicken breast, bang bang sauce, chorizo bits and furikake (a Japanese seasoning). Yum! Currently, the chicken wings are available with the bone in but the cloud kitchen will soon be launching a boneless version.

The cloud kitchen is available to deliver chicken wings to you today and orders can be made here.

Stranger Wings, JLT, Dubai, order online on Deliveroo. Tel: (0)50 892 5015. @strangerwings.ae

Images: Supplied