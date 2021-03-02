Expect an art exhibition, documentary films, talks, workshops, markets, meditation and more…

Whether you’re a long time supporter of treating the planet the way it should be or if you’re just starting out – this festival at Alliance Française Dubai is one you shouldn’t miss.

Called ‘together&now – Alliance for the future’, the festival takes place from March 4 to 7 and is filled with plenty of activities that will help us save the earth’s future for generations to come. It takes place at Alliance Française Dubai Theatre in Oud Metha.

From an art exhibition to films, talks, workshops and more – there’s plenty for you to check out during the informative and fun four-day festival.

Here’s what you can expect from the festival.

Art exhibit: The World is Too Much with Us

Named after a famous William Wordsworth poem, this exhibition brings together six artists who express concerns for our planet and our collective consciousness. These artists champion the natural world, speak out against climate change and call for activism. The show is curated by independent art writer and curator Anna Seaman.

Want to meet the artist behind the inspiring artworks? They will be at the festival on March 7 at 5.30pm

Documentary films and talks

Throughout the festival, there will be a selection of 15 feature and medium-length films screened at the Alliance Française Dubai Theatre. The selection is perfect for children and adults and will make you want to react, bounce back and get involved in saving planet earth.

Some of the movies will be followed by a talk or meditation session, so ensure you account for it when you plan out your day.

For families with little ones, from. 9.30am to 10.30am there are animated movies in addition to a plethora of activities for kids such as art and crafts, djembe and more.

Markets

If you love a good market, this festival features two over the weekend on March 5 and 6.

On March 5, a flea market will take place from 9am to 4pm where you can buy secondhand products such as furniture, clothing, decoration at a reasonable price.

On March 6, there’s a green bazaar from 10am to 5pm offering products that respect the environment and sustainable development.

Workshops

Have your teen tagging along to the festival? Sign them up for a sewing workshop where they will create their own recyclable wipes.

Adults will transform plastic into fashion accessories, learn to create artwork from waste, discover the world of beehives and even learn to create their own perfume with Oo La Lab. You will need to book your spot and pay for some sessions, so make sure you check on the website before heading over.

Additionally, you can even take in your electronic waste such as keyboards, screens, printers, telephones on March 6 to be recycled.

together&now – Alliance for the future’, Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 335 8712. afdubai.org

Images: Alliance Française Dubai