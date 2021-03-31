You might want to come with a full phone battery…

Recently What’s On revealed that popular Instagrammable healthy cafe, Bounty Beets, would be opening another branch in Dubai. Aimed at Downtown dwellers, the second edition promised to be just as aesthetically pleasing as its sibling, and boy did it deliver.

The second edition can be found in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud – just 10 minutes from The Dubai Mall.

Popular with the city’s healthy lifestyle lovers, you’ll often see anyone from workout enthusiasts to mummy coffee clubs, and long lost friends catching up in the girly spot. Taking another selling point to the new location, the second Bounty Beets will also be pup friendly.

Flamingos and peacocks dominate the theme of the pink restaurant, which has a spacious outdoor terrace to soak up the sun on. Inside you’ll find Bounty Beets’ signature pink blossom tree taking centre stage, and plenty of tables paired with cushy grey chairs.

The space takes on a Grecian element too, with large white columns and an ethereal statue behind the bar. The photogenic ‘Hello Gorgeous’ wall mural has also made its way to the new venue, but the retro pink phone has been upgraded to a London-style telephone box (in pink, of course).

The menu has been designed with wholesome ingredients, and given pun-tastic names such as every day I’m waffling, bravocado, unbelieva-bowl poke and abundance salads. You’ll find a range of tempting juices and sugar-free treats too.

A statement from the team said: “Bounty Beets is known for spreading positivity, independence and self-love whilst also, promoting a cruelty-free lifestyle as well as looking after your body, the planet and the future generations”.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, opens March 30, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. bountybeets.com

Images: Provided