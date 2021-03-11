The taxi company has launched a three minute arrival time guarantee…

Hala Ride taxi company are so confident that ordering a cab is quicker than hailing one down, they’re prepared to put their money where their mouth is. In a new campaign, Hala is offering customers the chance to win Dhs3,000 if their taxi doesn’t arrive within three minutes.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of Hala’s efficiency and technology, deploying Captains to your location in the fastest time possible. Sounds too good to be true right? Well, if it is and your ride takes longer than three minutes to reach you, you’ll be automatically entered into a draw.

Every three days, that draw will be raffled and a winner will be picked at random and revealed on Hala’s Instagram page every three days. It’s not clear how the prize winner will receive the money, however.

In a statement, Hala Ride explained: “With more Hala taxis available than ever, Hala is confident in the effectiveness and accuracy of their operations, and that they can reach customers swiftly. Taxis are dispatched and assigned to riders based on proximity and supply to ensure the taxis get to the riders in the shortest amount of time safely.”

Careem, the parent company of Hala, recently announced that users can now book a car to take them anywhere in the UAE. Previously, the service was only allowed between Dubai and the capital, Abu Dhabi. But Careem has now expanded the service to include Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain.

