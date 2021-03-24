Your dog will love the fresh air at this gorgeous mountain resort…

Hotels in the city are beginning to understand how difficult it can be for pet owners to enjoy a staycation without their beloved pets. So, many of them are turning pet-friendly so the whole family can enjoy some time away from home.

There are plenty of options available in the city but if you want to look out of your hotel window and see majestic mountains instead of the Dubai skyline, we have amazing news for you as the JA Hatta Fort Hotel has just announced that they are now dog-friendly.

Being Dubai’s only mountain resort, this news will definitely get tails wagging.

The breath-taking mountain resort is open to dogs of any size and will even provide cosy beds and toys for your pet upon request.

Dogs and their owners can dine in their rooms or in the picturesque, shaded area of the Palm Tree Garden and enjoy meals from all JA Hatta Fort restaurants and cafes at the comfortable outdoor picnic table. Perfect for you and your pup to get some fresh air.

The hotel has teamed up with Flopster – a UAE-based app that centralizes all pet-friendly venues and activities throughout the UAE. A special menu will be available every day of the week for visiting guests and pets at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, for Dhs80.

They will be able to roam around free and burn off some energy in a designated outdoor marquee area complete with rocky terrains to explore. You will be able to take them to other spots to sniff around, but they will need to be on a leash to protect the safety of other native wildlife.

Excited? For an overnight stay, pet owners will be charged a fixed sanitization fee of Dhs150 for an un-fur-gettable stay, plus an additional Dhs50 per pet, per day for additional cleaning.

If you have little ones, enjoyable activities at the resort include a shaded mini zoo with ponies, deer, goats, peacocks and even tortoises. Other activities include pedalboat rides at Hatta Dam, the Hatta Honey Bee Farm, horse riding and the adventure seekers can enjoy activities like zip-lining, wall climbing, mountain biking and kayaking and more at the Wadi Hub.

Bookings can be done on 04 809 9333 or you can email the team at reservations.hfh@jaresorts.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hajar Mountains, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 8145 400. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-hatta-fort-hotel

Images: JA Hatta Fort Hotel