It will be a year-long celebration…

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has just declared 2021 ‘Year of the 50th’, in the UAE, as the nation celebrates its milestone Golden Jubilee.

The declaration also announced year-long initiatives, activities, and grand celebrations which will officially start on April 6, 2021 and will last until March 31, 2022.

من هنا، نحتفي معاً بـ50 عاماً من تحقيق الطموحات.

50 عاماً من بناء الآمال.

50 عاماً، من بناء وطن للجميع.

نحن هنا لنحتفل بالحياة. #عام_الخمسين 50 years of realised dreams. 50 years of hope. 50 years of togetherness. 50 years of us. Are you ready to move forward? #UAE50 pic.twitter.com/og7WW635Us — The Year of the 50th (@UAEYearOf) March 16, 2021

The activities have the following foundational pillars:

-Launching the Year 50 with a festive spirit that engages all those who consider the UAE their homeland.

-Calling upon all UAE nationals to contemplate the values and achievements of the past in acknowledgement of the UAE Founding Fathers.

-Inspiring youth to have their vision about the ambitions of the next 50 years, while supporting them to make quality national achievements in furtherance of The March of Development, Progress and Prosperity.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed said, ”Year of the 50th’ represents a historic defining moment in our journey that started immediately after the declaration of the UAE’s union in 1971. It’s an acknowledgement of the resolute will and strong determination our Founding Fathers had while building up their nation. ‘

He continued stating, ‘It also comes in recognition of the sincere efforts made by our citizens for our nation to be what we are seeing today as one of the best growing and fastest developing countries in the world.’

Sheikh Khalifa valued the efforts made by other foreign nationals who have shared with Emirati citizens the same journey and the efforts to build the young nation.

He added that ”Year of the 50th’ is an opportunity to contemplate the achievements made over 50 years at a time we are gearing up for the next journey.’

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM) the celebration will include a series of initiatives to behold the UAE’s revered history, noble values and unique achievements. It will help portray the future as the nation is heading toward its Centennial in 2071.

In so doing, the nation will remain committed to building its future by relying on its youth and equipping them with all the skills they need to forge ahead with their plans for the future.

Sheikh Khalifa continued, ‘We are living in a rapidly changing world. Amid this change, there are opportunities up for grabs to drive innovation and creativity. Therefore, we’ll have to double efforts to generate novel ideas, and quality initiatives to preserve our heritage and values and protect the cultural diversity of our society. As such, these initiatives should contribute to creating a better tomorrow with a brighter future for our nation.’

Back in December 2019, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai formed the Golden Jubilee Committee.

In addition to governing the jubilee celebrations, developing a preparation plan and forming organisation teams to execute plans to mark the nation’s 50th anniversary, the Committee will also work on a diverse agenda built on four strategic pillars that cover several development initiatives aimed at driving changes through socio-economic and developmental policies for generations to come.

For further information on the Year of the 50th, visit UAEyearof.ae