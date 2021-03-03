Revisit all of the classics such as Cluedo and Monopoly…

Whilst live music and entertainment is currently on hold it means we’ve also had to bid farewell to quiz nights for the time being. If you need something to fill that void, swap in your general knowledge rounds for classic board games and video games. Oh, and unlimited drinks.

Popular Club Vista Mare bar Palm Bay has just launched its brand new weekly Wednesday games night which invites you to get together with friends and get a little competitive, old school-style.

It runs from 7pm to 9pm, priced at Dhs200 for two hours’ unlimited games and house beverages including beers, wines and spirits. You can also enjoy the games when you purchase food from the a la carte menu so just decide when you get there.

Test your skills on classic boardgames such as Monopoly, Guess Who, Cluedo and Game of Life or see who has got the steady hand at Jenga. These can be played indoors or outside on the terrace which overlooks the beach and sea surrounding the Palm.

Indoors you can enjoy video games such as FIFA 21, Mortal Kombat, Call of Duty and Modern Warfare on one of the many TV screens at the venue. These screens are usually showing live sports during the week.

Palm Bay recently revamped its menu which now includes creole grilled prawns, peppered ribeye steak and house special curried goat as well as a Palm Bay mac burger and grilled lamb chops, nachos, salads and plenty more.

The venue has something going on every night of the week from movie night Mondays to ladies’ night on a Tuesday, two-for-one cocktails on Thursdays, lunch and free-flowing drinks on Fridays and the Palm Bay island roast on Saturday.

Game on…

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri & Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Images: Provided