It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is just around the corner and it’s time to start dreaming of those days off. As ever, there’s plenty to do in the city, from beach and pool days to brand new spots for dinking and dining.

Here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, March 4

Head to this cool rooftop beer garden for post-work drinks

Say hello to brand new concept Vista Del Verde which has taken over that outdoor space next to Lah Lah and is now a permanent beer garden with casual pub benches and a relaxed atmosphere. Happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm and you can tuck into Mexican street food as you cheers to the weekend.

Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Onyx Building Tower 3, Dubai, Sun to Weds, 5-10pm, Thurs 5pm to 12am, Fri: 12pm to 12am, Sat 12pm to 10pm. @vistadelverdedxb

Check out an eco-festival

Whether you’re a long time supporter of treating the planet the way it should be or if you’re just starting out – this festival at Alliance Française Dubai is one you shouldn’t miss. Called ‘together&now – Alliance for the future’, the festival takes place from March 4 to 7 and is filled with plenty of activities that will help us save the earth’s future for generations to come. From an art exhibition to films, talks, workshops and more – there’s plenty for you to check out during the informative and fun four-day festival.

together&now – Alliance for the future’, Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 335 8712. afdubai.org

Check out this popular Dubai cafe in a new location

Popular Aussie cafe Bystro has moved into fresh new digs in Dubai. It is swapping its Al Manara address overlooking Sheikh Zayed Road for a family-friendly location in Jumeirah Park Pavilion. Fans of the original Bystro will be glad to hear that the go-to breakfast dishes of smashed avo, shakshouka and huevos rancheros will be making an appearance at Bystro 2.0.

Bystro 2.0, Jumeirah Park Pavilion, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 10pm, @bystro_2.0

Friday, March 5

Pump some iron at this new CrossFit gym

Start the weekend right and release those endorphins at MVMT Fit, the new boutique gym open in Dubai Marina. It specializes in CrossFit but you’ll also find plenty of calorie-torching classes such as Endurance, Burn, Lift, Flexibility and a 90-minute Weekend Warrior session. The first 40 members to sign up will get a month’s membership for Dhs825 (usually Dhs1099) and will get a 25 per cent discount on membership for life. Sign us up.

MVMT Fit, Time Place Tower, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 6am to 8pm Sun to Thurs, Fri & Sat 9am to 1pm. Tel:( (0)55 795 8539. @mvmt_crossfit

Go for a luxe pool day

The pool and beach days at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa have long been popular with Dubai residents and those in the know. Today, March 1, after a short hiatus, they’re back and inviting you to go and soak up the sun. On Fridays and Saturdays access is Dhs300 for adults and Dhs75 for children aged six to twelve years old (kids under six can enter for free). This is also fully redeemable on food and beverages across the hotel. On weekdays, adults’ access is Dhs250, fully redeemable.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai. Tel: (04) 399 5555. @leroyalmeridiendubai

Fly like Superman at the world’s longest zipline

Okay this is technically in Ras al Khaimah, but if you feel like being a superhero this weekend, the emirate is home to the world’s longest zipline. Measuring 2.83 kilometers long (that’s the equivalent of more than 28 football pitches), the record-breaking zipline runs through the mountains of Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at a hair-raising 1,680 metres above sea level. All your superman dreams are about to come true. Now where’s that cape?

Jebel Jais Flight: The World’s Longest Zipline, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs300. Tel: (07) 204 6250. More info on website

Test the new slides at Aquaventure Waterpark

Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark is already a huge destination with tonnes of rides for the whole family. Now, the park has seen a massive expansion (the biggest the world has ever seen). The new part of the park features Trident Tower, a tall building with 12 new multi-coloured slides cascading from it. What’s On recently tested out the adrenaline-spiking rides and slides, but we are in firm agreement that the Blackout slide, a sheer drop of seriously tall proportions, was the most terrifying.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, resident day pass Dhs169 for adults and Dhs149 for kids.atlantis.com/aquaventure

Saturday, March 6

Go for a spa day

From now until the end of March, women can book a ‘daycation’ package at The Westin Mina Seyahi with a one-hour massage, three-course lunch and full day pool and beach access all rolled into one. Upon booking the experience, you’ll also receive 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar. The Swedish massage will take place for one hour at the Heavenly Spa, after which you can choose between a three course lunch at either Fish or Bussola.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday Dhs520, Friday and Saturday Dhs585. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. @westindubai

Take a hike

The UAE is crisscrossed with hiking trails for all skill levels, traversing wadis and rugged mountain ranges. Before the mercury soars to stay-at-home levels, set out on a guided tour along one of these five hiking trails in the UAE. For more sporting thrills, tick off 13 of the best outdoor activities in the UAE.

Try a new beach day

Lucky Fish is the name of the brand new restaurant that just opened on West Beach and certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. As well as offering a stunning spot for dining and sun downers, there’s plenty for sunbathing too, from cushy sun beds to a ‘private shell’ or huge white-washed cabanas.

King bed (up to 2 people): Dhs250 weekdays (Dhs150 redeemable on F&B), Dhs350 weekend (Dhs250 redeemable on F&B)

Private shell (partially shaded private nest up – to 2 people): Dhs500 minimum spend

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: 04 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai

