Dubai’s creativity will not stop – Sheikh Mohammed…

On Tuesday, April 6, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai launched Al Quoz Creative Zone – a dynamic hub for artists and designers to live, work and create.

The new zone will offer a variety of facilities, services and incentives to drive innovation and boost investment in creative businesses.

Today, I attended the launch of Al Quoz Creative Zone, an integrated hub to serve creatives from all over the world, providing the space, tools and incentives for them to enrich their creativity and establish their businesses from Dubai to project their ideas to the world. pic.twitter.com/xziCQQO9kN — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 6, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan stated that the new zone will be the first of numerous plans and initiatives to be launched under the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, with goals to transform the city into a world capital of innovation. By 2025, Dubai aims to be a global capital for innovation.

The district will offer new permits and exemptions as well as multipurpose spaces which will support creative professionals and businesses which will allow them to innovate and grow. In doing so, Sheikh Hamdan stated that the city will raise its status as a leading destination for talent from all over the world while developing its wider creative ecosystem.

A range of fields will be covered including publishing, writing, print and audio-visual media such as cinema, music and video, as well as artistic and cultural industries, cultural heritage museums, historical sites, libraries, archives and major cultural events.

Design in all its variations, whether related to fashion, gaming, software and even architecture is also included.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latifa M R Al Maktoum (@latifamrm1)

Al Quoz Creative Zone will feature multipurpose spaces to enable designers, artists and creative professionals to live, work, exhibit and sell their products, as well as organise art workshops.

Emerging creative entrepreneurs and artists with projects and activities in Al Quoz Creative Zone will receive an exclusive ‘Al Quoz Creative Membership’, which gives them access to a wide range of incentives including fees exemptions, reduced rents and logistic business support. The membership also provides access to relevant training and programmes to help artists transform their creative ideas into business.

The new zone also features a programme that aims to attract world-leading brands to open branches and shops in Al Quoz.

The zone will support several modes of transport and will include scooter and cycling tracks and even bus stops and will feature outdoor food kiosks, shops and exhibitions.

Al Quoz Creative Zone was launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

Sheikh Hamdan issued directives to establish a committee that will be chaired by Sheikha Latifa to ensure completion of the project and ensure strategic objectives are met.

Images: Dubai Media Office