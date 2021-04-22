These Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island stay packages include theme park access…

There are a few special room rates floating around for the new Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Ramadan packages that include suhour and iftar, there are bed and breakfast options, half board and more.

The best deals we were able to capture, based on two adults sharing a room over a weeknight, were around Dhs396 (including breakfast and taxes). Pro-Tip, you can get a further discount on that rate, as well as in the restaurants at the hotel, by being a member of, or signing up for the Hilton Honours Programme.

And it’s roughly the same price if you’re tagging on two kids too, and weekend trips to seem to carry a surcharge.

And they all come with park passes for your choice of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Extra ways to suite-n your stay

There are three restaurants and bars to explore at the hotel — Graphos Social Kitchen provides a menu packed with modern international flair; Osmo Lounge and Bar offers refined sips and grand waterfront views; and Capila, the Pool Bar and Grill serves up flame-charred wonderstuff in a chill alfresco setting.

On site you’ll also find the first eforea spa in the UAE, a hyper-modern fitness center, an outdoor pool, a fun-filled kids’ club with indoor entertainment hub, splash pool and playground.

Elsewhere on Yas, shopping megaplex Yas Mall and accompanying adrenaline hub Clymb. There’s Yas Marina with a huge collection of aspirational-view restaurants, Yas Marina Circuit offering wild petrol-fuelled adventures, Etihad Arena, the very-soon-to-open leisure and lifestyle destination Pier 71, and of course the internationally renowned Yas Links golf course. Yas Island. Tel:(02) 208 6888, hilton.com

