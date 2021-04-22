Perfect spot to celebrate family time!

Want to spend time with the family post iftar on Friday? Rather than heading off to a mall to aimlessly walk around, head to Jameel Arts Centre for its Family Night special event.

The contemporary art institution has teamed up with #MyDubai this Ramadan and is presenting a series of entertaining and educational experiences for the whole family.

Family Night will run on April 23, 2021 from 9pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameel Arts Centre (@jameelartscentre)

Not only will you get to experience the museum at night, but you can participate in workshops (most of which are free), attend a session and even stargaze with Dubai Astronomy Group.

Here’s what’s taking place at Family Night at Jameel Arts Centre

Children above the age of five who love story time can head to the Jameel Library from 9pm to 9.45pm where they can enjoy a live storytime reading by Nadine Ghandou.

For the creative ones, there are workshops where little ones can create a doll, learn to make a lantern, build their very own guitar and lunar calendar and more.

Little ones and adults fascinated with the stars, there are two stargazing and sky mapping sessions that will take place on the roof of Jameel Arts Centre. The session is held by Dubai Astronomy Group, so you know you’re in well-qualified hands.

At the session, you will observe the moon and its craters up-close, capture magnificent celestial objects through a telescope and learn how to identify constellations while getting to know the ancient stories behind them. There are two sessions, 9.30pm to 10pm and10.30pm to 11pm.

And of course, there is a guided tour of the museum in English (from 9.30pm to 10pm) led by Nadine Elkhoury of the Art Jameel curatorial team. The current exhibitions running are Ages of You, Hiwa K: Do you remember what you are burning, Library Circles: David Hirsch and Artist’s Garden by Sunoj D and Namrata Neog.

Visitors can grab a treat and a chai to refuel from UAE’s own homegrown eateries, Karak Inc Eatery and Flour Girl.

Entry to Family Night is free, but do note, you’ll need to check-in at the Welcome Desk upon arrival. The full schedule of events can be viewed here and you can make your bookings for the workshops on the same page.

Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, opposite Palazzo Versace, Dubai, Family nights select Fri and Mon until Eid jameelartscentre.org

Images: Jameel Arts Centre and Dubai Astronomy Group