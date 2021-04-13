Unleash the pup-arazzi in you!

Dog owners, we know you probably have hundreds of photos of your beloved pup on your phone that you never tire of showing off to your friends and family on social media.

Why not take it one step further and have your cute pup’s photo on display at a popular eatery in Dubai for an entire month for complete strangers to awe and gush over.

Ultimate chill-out spot, Urban Bar & Kitchen (ubk) located at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers is hosting a fun competition called Dog of the Month and it’s one dog owners have to be a part of.

All you need is a pup and an Instagram account. All you have to do is head on over to pet-friendly ubk with your pup and snap up a photo of them at the venue. Upload it to the ‘Gram with the hashtag #ubkpaws.

It is then up to the ubk team to go through (the tough) process of selecting the cutest pup who will win the title ‘Dog of the Month’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ubkdubai (@ubkdubai)

Not only will the poster be up at ubk for the full month, but pets and their owners will also walk away with prizes from Dubai Pet Food and Modern Veterinary Clinic.

Prizes include two treats, a cute bandana, a discount voucher worth 20 per cent on re-tail and a voucher for a five-star grooming to make your pet even cuter. At the vet, your pet can get a free consultation and dental check-up.

A great time to head here would be Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm as pet owners will get a cool 50 per cent discount on the food menu.

Before you head off over, do make a reservation on 055 415 2623.

Images: ubk Dubai