UAE has announced that Ramadan will begin on Tuesday…

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee has just announced that the first day of Ramadan will be on Tuesday, April 13. It was announced by the moon-sighting committee on Monday, April 12 in the evening.

After the announcement, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent out a tweet from his official Twitter account.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is now upon us and we welcome it with great joy. This is a time for patience, contemplation and compassion and we pray for God’s mercy and kindness. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 12, 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also issued a tweet congratulating the public on the coming of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also sent out wishes and reminded the public of the importance of adhering to physical distancing, and staying safe during this month.

Last month, the UAE announced a set of rules and restrictions for the Holy Month which need to be adhered to. You can read all about it here.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset.

Non-Muslims as well are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.

Lasting around a month, it marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited. By the end of Ramadan, many observers have read the entire Qur’an.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

Ramadan Kareem!

Images: Getty