Element Al Jaddaf is a lovely home away from home…

If you’re looking for long term accommodation in Dubai that includes all the comforts of home, a stay at the Element Al Jaddaf is one you need to look into.

Located at Al Jaddaf, the hotel apartments opened up last year in 2020 and offers up a number of room options to suit all requirements. Whether you’re living solo or with your family – you’ll find a room that will cater to your needs.

No matter what you pick though, expect plenty of cosy vibes which offer up a peaceful haven after a long day.

The rooms

Replacing the usual hotel amenities that are offered up such as fluffy slippers and a coffee machine – guests will find a washing machine, dishwasher, microwave, pots and pans, a stove, dishes, silverware and much more. So no trip needed to IKEA for the necessities.

For your daily grocery needs, there’s a small shop located close by which stocks the basics so you don’t need to take a long trip to go shopping. Of course, should you need to get some massive shopping time in, you can hop on the metro located a few minutes away to get to your favourite hypermarket.

As for the food…

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you won’t find yourself skipping it at this hotel. If you’re rushing off to work and need a quick meal, you can purchase a snack off the small counter on the ground floor.

There are treats like rice crackers, Greek yoghurt, iced tea, sandwiches and salads – perfect if you’re running late in the morning and need something to munch on during your journey to work.

Lunch and dinner are served up at Cafe 26 where you can tuck into soups, salads, mains such as biryani, burgers, Arabic platters, desserts and more.

Another great option and one that is considered by almost everyone staying at the hotel is in-room dining.

Perfect for breakfast during weekends or after a long day out and about, you can order off a limited menu that can be enjoyed in the comforts of your room.

Rates for the rooms depends on which room you pick and the number of days you plan on staying. So get in touch with the hotel on 04 201 4888 to get a quote.

For more information, visit this link here marriott.com

Images: Element Al Jaddaf