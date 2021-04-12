So much to look forward to…

It may be a little quiet on the culture scene during Ramadan but there’s plenty to look forward to once it’s over. A couple of must-attend concerts, theatre shows and performances have already been announced and it would be a good idea to book your seats now before you either forget or they get sold out.

Here are the dates for the upcoming concerts, performances and theatre shows in Dubai to add to your diary

April

Theatre: No Man’s Land

When: April 15, 2021

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to screens across the world and this month you can watch a Harold Pinter classic – No Man’s Land. It stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart as two ageing writers who meet in a Hampstead pub. As the night goes on, their stories become increasingly unbelievable and the conversation turns into a revealing power game. Get your tickets from the Courtyard Playhouse website.

Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. Dhs100 temporary membership, Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

May

Festival: Dubai Comedy Festival

When: May 13 to 22, 2021

Where: Various locations across the city

The Dubai Comedy Festival is returning to the city from May 13 to 22 for ten days that promises to be filled with belly-aching fun. The festival will take place at various locations across Dubai and will include stand-up sets to variety shows, activations and plenty more. It will showcase some fantastic local and global comedians, with shows in several different languages. The line-up for this year’s show has not yet been revealed but we’ll be sure to tell you when it does.

Dubai Comedy Festival, various locations across Dubai, May 13 to 22. dubaicomedyfest.ae

Concerts: Abba Reunion

When: May 26 to 28, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

A huge ABBA Reunion show is coming to Dubai for two nights, on May 27 and 28 taking place onboard the world-famous QE2 ship which is docked in Port Rashid. Fans of the four-piece Euro-pop group are invited to glam up in their best disco wear and throw it back to the 1970s and 1980s for an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits. Smash hits such as Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen will have you singing and dancing along as you get taken on a trip down memory lane. Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Music: The UAE Classical Talents – A Night in a French Salon

When: May 28, 2021

Where: Alliance Française, Oud Metha

Alliance Française in partnership with House of Pianos is hosting a series of chamber music concerts with an aim to give local artists a chance to perform to express their art. A Night in a French Salon commemorates 100 hundred years since French composer Camille Saint-Saëns disappeared in 1921. This concert will dedicate the first part to Debussy and Chopin by Abu Dhabi based Greek pianist Ioannis Potamousis. He will then be joined by a string quintet to offer the audience the full Concerto for piano and orchestra No2 by Camille Saint-Saëns.

A Night in a French Salon, Alliance Française, Oud Metha, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 335 8712. @alliancefrancaisedubai

June

Improv: Whose Line is it?’ by ‘The Noise Next Door’

When: June 10 and 11, 2021

Where: Movenpick JBR, Dubai and Theatre by QE2

For a night out filled with laughter, UK’s premier improv comedy group The Noise Next Door is heading to Dubai to leave you in awe of their lightning-quick wit and totally original comedic talents. Taking audience suggestions, the cheeky and charming quartet transform them into fantastically funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye. If you have little ones, the comedy group also puts on a family-friendly show so the whole family can enjoy a night out. Tickets are priced at Dhs160 and can be purchased on thelaughterfactory.com

Whose Line is it?’ by ‘The Noise Next Door’, 8.30pm on June 10 at Movenpick JBR, Dubai (adults), 3pm (family show) and 8.30pm (adults) on June 11 at Theatre by QE2. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Concert: The Queen Experience

When: June 24 and 25, 2021

Where: Theatre by QE2

Freddie Mercury fans, take note. On June 24 and 25 the QE2 will be rocking to life with two hours of music by the legendary rock group Queen. Expect hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, I Want it All, Killer Queen, Another One Bites the Dust, The Show Must Go On and much more. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be bought on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Theatre: The Accused

When: June 24 to 26, 2021

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

After a sold-out performance of Holmes and Watson by Jeffery Archer, H72 Productions is taking on The Accused by the same writer. A unique performance that gets the audience involved as the tense drama unfolds on stage. The scene? A tense courtroom drama. You will have to decide if Dr Sherwood murder his wife? Was Jennifer Mitchell his mistress? Which of his alibis should you believe. At the end of the trial, you will be invited to deliver the verdict of guilty or not guilty. Once the choice is made, the play will continue based on your decision – meaning there will be two different endings to the play based on your verdict. Only then will you finally discover the truth.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

September

Concert: MAMMA MIA!

When: September 13 to 22, 2021

Where: Dubai Opera

Another performance Abba fans don’t want to miss. MAMMA MIA! is coming to the Dubai Opera this September as part of a UK & International Tour celebrating 22 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999. It is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island Idyll. Expect a truly heart-warming story paired with the wonderful music of ABBA. Tickets start from Dhs295 and can be bought on the Dubai Opera website.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

