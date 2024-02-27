Oh Carolina, my love…

Taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena in May this year, icons Shaggy and Blackstreet will be taking the stage in Dubai on May 11 for an iconic performance. And we are already really excited. Tickets are on sale and start from Dhs199, click here to grab them.

Mr Boombastic

You will know Shaggy for iconic hits including Angel, It Wasn’t Me, and Boombastic. The iconic Reggae legend has been in the game since the 90s when he won his first Grammy for Best Reggae Album, on the album Boombastic.

No Diggity, No Doubt

Joining Shaggy at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai are the iconic R&B group Blackstreet. They are known for incredible hits including No Diggity, Don’t Leave Me, and, (Money Can’t) Buy Me Love. The R&B group first rose to fame for their unique blend of soul and hip-hop and are made up of four incredible voices.

Other exciting artists coming to the Coca-Cola Arena

If you can’t wait until May, there are plenty of incredible performers coming to Dubai this year.

Khalid, another incredible melodic electro-R&B artist will be making his way to Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, March 8.

Later on in the year, the Australian prodigy of Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi will be making moves on the stage on April 19.

Also making their way to Dubai this April is none other than the iconic boy band Boyz II Men. Their concert will take place April 28.

If music is not really your scene, don’t worry because there will also be some incredible performers and podcast hosts hitting the stage. Comedian Kevin Hart will have you keeling over with laughter on March 4. Steven Bartlett, the podcaster and entrepreneur will be making his way to the stage on April 21.

Shaggy and Blackstreet at The Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, May 11, tickets start fom Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty